GMS Racing 2022 NCWTS Daytona Race Preview

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Daytona International Speedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 7, Wins: 1 (2020), Poles: 1 (2016), Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 60

ARCA Starts: 5, Wins: 2 (2014 & 2015), Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Best start: 2nd, Laps led: 78

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 21, Top 5s: 6, Top 10s: 11, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 2nd (Bristol), Laps led: 125

Sponsor spotlight: Longtime Grant Enfinger partner, Champion Power Equipment, teams up with the No. 23 driver for the majority of the 2022 race season. From humble beginnings as a product-based partnership in 2014, Champion Power Equipment has grown its involvement and thrived within the NASCAR community, forming one of the longest lasting relationships with a driver in the series. ﻿Today Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more.

Chassis history/info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will bring a brand new Chevrolet Silverado RST to Daytona International Speedway for the season opener. Make room for GMS Racing chassis no. 141 as it makes its debut under the lights. ﻿- Reunited at Last: Friday night marks the official on-track reunification of Grant Enfinger and GMS Racing. The duo, which won a total of eight ARCA Menards Series races in addition to the 2015 championship, went their separate ways after Enfinger won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega in 2016. It's been over five years since the pairing has last worked together, but the 2022 season has potential to be one of the most successful seasons for both the team and driver. ﻿- GE Quote: "Growing up as a kid going to Talladega every year, I've always enjoyed the challenge of super speedway racing. I enjoy balancing how aggressive to be at different parts of the race and trying to time my runs and moves. I feel like we have a great opportunity this year in reuniting with GMS Racing with my No. 23 team. Hopefully, the stars can align for us to get another victory for all of the awesome Champion Power Equipment employees at Daytona."

Jack Wood, No. 24 Make An Impact Now Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

Daytona International Speedway Stats

ARCA Starts: 1, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 5th, Best finish: 9th (2021)

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 12, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 10th (Gateway), Laps led: 1

Sponsor spotlight: Jack Wood’s No. 24 Chevrolet will highlight the Make An Impact Foundation (#MAIFKidsPlay) based out of Davidson, NC. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. The vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information, please visit www.MakeAnImpactNow.org.

Chassis history/info: Wood and the No. 24 team will bring chassis no. 127 to Daytona Beach, the same truck that Raphael Lessard ran up front with and led twelve laps during last year’s season opener. This Chevrolet Silverado RST has two second place finishes on its resume, and was last ran by Jack at Talladega in 2021.

Rookie Expectations: After running twelve races in the No. 24 truck last season, Jack Wood looks forward to running a full-time campaign in 2022. Wood will be competing for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors against five fellow competitors from different stables in a strong rookie class. For Jack, having the ability to practice at all of these racetracks is key, as that wasn’t much of an option in ’21. The hungry rookie will make his second ever start at Daytona, but first in a truck on Friday night. ﻿- Fan Facing Appearances: Jack Wood will participate in a fan exclusive Q&A session at the Team Chevy booth display in the Daytona International Speedway midway on Friday, February 18th from 1:00 PM to 1:15 PM.

JW Quote: “I definitely think that Daytona is more of a challenging track to race on compared to Talladega because it is more narrow and the banking transitions are steeper. Sadly, my only truck race at a super speedway was cut short last season, but our race at Daytona in the ARCA car went pretty well for us, so I am going in there with no expectations. I’m going to give it my best out there and get more comfortable pushing so I can be a good teammate to Grant and the rest of the Team Chevy drivers that we will be working with. I think if we can make it to the last ten laps of the race, we’ll have a decent shot at having a good finish to open the year on.”

Thad Moffitt, No. 43 STP Chevrolet Silverado RST – Reaume Brothers Racing

Daytona International Speedway Stats

ARCA Starts: 3, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 5th (2020)

2021 ARCA Season Stats

Starts: 16, Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 12, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 3rd (Phoenix), Laps led: 8

Sponsor spotlight: There won’t be any issue recognizing this iconic paint scheme. STP, longtime partner of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty, will team up with Thad Moffitt as the fourth-generation Petty driver makes his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start. The No. 43 STP Chevrolet will feature a unique throwback to “The King” with the 1992 design, hearkening back thirty years to the start of Petty’s Fan Appreciation Tour. Visit www.stp.com to learn more.

GMS/RBR Alliance: Starting this weekend in Daytona, Thad Moffitt’s No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST will be operated as a “co-op” truck out of the Reaume Brothers Racing shop. GMS Racing will provide technical and engineering support, and Moffitt will be behind the wheel for a multi-race schedule in 2022.

First Start: Friday’s NextEra Energy 250 will be a big step in Thad Moffitt’s young career, as the Trinity, NC driver will attempt his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Moffitt has spent the past number of years racing in the ARCA Menards Series, so he is more than ready to make the jump up the NASCAR ladder. ﻿- Fan Facing Appearances: Thad Moffitt will participate in a fan exclusive Q&A session at the Team Chevy booth display in the Daytona International Speedway midway on Friday, February 18th from 1:00 PM to 1:15 PM.

TM Quote: “Coming over from the ARCA car, I think the biggest change for the truck will be how much larger the hole is that they punch in the air. My runs will definitely be greater, and I think that everything will happen a good bit faster in the truck. Ultimately, I think that restrictor plate racing is always going to be similar in the fact that you’re going to be at the mercy of other drivers. Anything can happen at Daytona, so I’m just hoping that our No. 43 STP Chevy can stay out of the mess and get a solid finish.”

