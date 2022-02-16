Carson Hocevar – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

NextEra Energy 250 (100 Laps/250 Miles)

Daytona International Speedway

Friday, Feb. 18 | Daytona Beach, Fla. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on opening the 2022 season at Daytona and his renewed partnership with Premier Security Solutions: “I really appreciate the support from everyone at Premier Security Solutions for stepping up and making sure we had the funding for our second full-time season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” Hocevar remarked.

“I am very thankful for the growth in support from one primary sponsorship last season to several races this year. I can’t wait to debut our 2022 Premier paint scheme at such an iconic venue as Daytona International Speedway to open the season.”

Hocevar at Daytona International Speedway: Hocevar makes his second-career start on the oval at Daytona International Speedway after running to a fifth-place finish in the 2021 event – the first of three top-fives in the 19-year old’s rookie season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

Hocevar aims to build on a successful 2021 rookie campaign that saw him advance to the Round of 8 in the NCWTS Playoffs by way of eight top-10s, three top-fives, and an average finish of 12.8 in 22 races.

On the Truck: Hocevar and the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Premier Security Solutions paint scheme for Friday night’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.



About Premier Security Solutions:

​​Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection. Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees. For more information, please visit www.premiersecurity.solutions/

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com