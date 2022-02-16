Lawless Alan – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

NextEra Energy 250 (100 Laps/250 Miles)

Daytona International Speedway

Friday, Feb. 18 | Daytona Beach, Fla. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit™ Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Alan on opening the 2022 season at Daytona: “I’m super excited to be getting the 2022 season started with AUTOParkIt™ and Niece Motorsports,” Alan remarked. “I’ve been looking forward to getting to Daytona to begin my first full-time season and run for a championship since Phoenix last November.”

Alan at Daytona International Speedway: Alan makes his first career start on the oval at Daytona International Speedway to begin his first full time season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

The Los Angeles, Calif. native makes his 10th career NCWTS start Friday night – his second on a superspeedway (Talladega, 2021) – while making his fifth career start for Niece Motorsports.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will run the AUTOParkit™ colors for Friday night’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

Follow Lawless Alan on Instagram and on the web: @lawless_alan / www.lawlessalanracing.com