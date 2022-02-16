Kris Wright – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

NextEra Energy 250 (100 Laps/250 Miles)

Daytona International Speedway

Friday, Feb. 18 | Daytona Beach, Fla. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 First National Bank Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright (Wexford, Pa.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @KrisOnNASCAR

Wright on opening the 2022 season at Daytona and his continued partnership with F.N.B. Corporation: “It is awesome to have F.N.B. Corporation partner with us for the third year in a row, at one of the biggest events in motorsports, at Daytona,” Wright said. “I am really excited to start this season with a returning partner, a new team, and with new goals in mind.”

“Daytona (International Speedway) is one of those events that can either start your season off on the right foot or put the team in a hole you have to dig yourself out of for the first few races due to attrition,” the 27-year-old said. “We are looking forward to getting after it and starting the season off right.”

Wright at Daytona International Speedway: Wright has one start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Fla. He posted a 12th-place finish at the Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2021. The result produced a career-best finish in the series for Wright.

In two combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on restrictor plate tracks (Daytona International Speedway and the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway), Wright has an average start of 21.5 and an average finish of 24.

On the Truck: Wright and the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the First National Bank red and blue paint scheme for Friday night’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About F.N.B Corporation:

​​F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

