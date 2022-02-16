Dean Thompson – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

NextEra Energy 250 (100 Laps/250 Miles)

Daytona International Speedway

Friday, Feb. 18 | Daytona Beach, Fla. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide ExpressGlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Matt Weber

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Thompson on opening the 2022 season at Daytona: “I’m beyond excited to kick the 2022 season off at Daytona,” Thompson said. “I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish this season with the Worldwide Express and Niece Motorsports contingents.”

Thompson at Daytona International Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Daytona International Speedway Friday night to begin his rookie campaign in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). The 20-year old is making his second-career NCWTS and Niece Motorsports starts after running in the 2021 season finale last November at Phoenix Raceway.

Thompson ran a pair of races in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021, including an eighth-place finish at Kansas with crew chief Matt Weber. Thompson also produced a top-five and two top-ten finishes in seven starts in the ARCA Menards West Series a season ago.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers colors on board for Friday night’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Thompson on his newly-announced partnership with Worldwide Express and its family of brands: “I’m beyond thankful and blessed to have Worldwide Express and its family of brands on our No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado for the entirety of the 2022 season,” Thompson remarked. “I’m looking forward to the start of this partnership and sharing my rookie season with Worldwide Express while making it a memorable year for all of us.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

