Young’s Motorsports Daytona International Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | NextEra Energy Resources 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Jesse Little

Primary Partner(s): Shriners Children’s

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Driver Points Position: N | A | 2021 Owner Points Position: 21st

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 03

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

The Lowdown: In December, Young’s Motorsports announced that veteran driver Jesse Little will drive the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for 12 races in 2022 – splitting the seat with driver Kaz Grala.

Following Daytona, Little is scheduled to drive the No. 02 in the third Truck Series race of the season at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on Sat., Mar. 19, 2022.

Welcome Aboard: Longtime Jesse Little partner Shriners Children’s will serve as the primary marketing partner of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado at Daytona.

Shriners Children’s has a mission to:

Provide the highest quality care to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries, and other special healthcare needs within a compassionate, family-centered, and collaborative care environment.

Provide for the education of physicians and other healthcare professionals.

Conduct research to discover new knowledge that improves the quality of care and quality of life of children and families

Jesse Little Truck Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Jesse Little will make his second Truck Series start at Daytona in Friday’s NextEra Energy Resources 250. He earned a track-best 24th at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in 2020 after starting 26th for Diversified Motorsports Enterprises.

Driver Intel: Little, the son of former NASCAR driver Chad Little returns to the Truck Series scene after spending the last two seasons competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports and BJ McLeod Motorsports, respectively.

Daytona will mark Little’s 35th career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second at the “World Center of Racing” after competing for Diversified Motorsports Enterprises (DME) in February 2020.

From 2015 to 2020, Little, 24, has achieved seven top-10 finishes in the Truck Series, including a career-best sixth-place finish driving for his family-owned JJL Motorsports team at Iowa Speedway in 2018.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Shriners Hospitals for Children Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 143rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 142 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Touted as a gifted engineer, Troconis will make his ninth crew chief start at Daytona this weekend.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

On Daytona: “This is the most excited I’ve ever been to be at Daytona. Not only getting to drive for Tyler (Young) and his family. The No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team has put together a top-notch truck for this weekend’s season-opener.

“They going to give myself and Shriners Children’s the best opportunity possible to run up front and showcase our potential. Anything can happen here at Daytona, and with a clean truck and a little luck we could be celebrating come Friday night.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): RimTyme

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2021 Driver Points Position: 24th

2021 Owner Points Position: 27th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 12

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway aboard a new number and eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.

No. 120: This weekend at Daytona, Boyd will make his 120th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 67th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Anchor Partner: Last month, Spencer Boyd announced that RimTyme will serve as an anchor partner on his No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

RimTyme will serve as the primary marketing for seven races this season while serving as an associate marketing partner for the remaining 16 races.

RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires carries more custom rims than the traditional wheel shop. They have a large selection of name-brand custom wheels available in the latest styles, finishes, colors, and sizes.

In addition to a variety of wheel brands, RimTyme carries popular tire brands for everyday driving needs at affordable prices to fit any budget.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Spencer Boyd will make his fourth start at Daytona in Friday’s NextEra Energy Resources 250. He earned a track-best fourth at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in 2019 and has three top-20 finishes.

His best start came in 2019 when he qualified 14th.

He carries an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finishing position of 12.0.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway in lengths of 2.0-mile(s) or larger, Boyd has made 12 starts throughout his career with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 17.6.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 66 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.6.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 47th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 46 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his second race as crew chief at Daytona.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona: “Daytona is the place! I am pumped to kick off 2022 with the No. 12 team and RimTyme custom wheels and tires. Superspeedway racing is my favorite style of racing and I hope I’m able to deliver a strong finish for everyone at Young’s Motorsports to start the year on the right foot.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Danny Bohn

Primary Partner(s): North American Motor Car

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2021 Driver Points Position: 22nd

2021 Owner Points Position: 32nd

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 24

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: Last month Young’s Motorsports announced that Danny Bohn will join the team to pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado in Friday night’s 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Sponsor Intel: Bohn will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from North American Motor Car.

North American Motor Car offers concierge services including custom restoration, maintenance, upholstery repair, professional detailing, aftermarket accessory installation, storage and automotive shipping and receiving for exotic and classic cars.

Danny Bohn Career At A Glance: Bohn rose into prominence in 2012 when he earned NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour Championship runner-up, Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Driver honors. Bohn followed that up with the 2014 modified track championship at the famed Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

But a Bohn winning races is nothing new. Both Bohn’s grandfather, Parker Bohn, and father, Eddie Bohn, are legendary drivers and mechanics from New Jersey.

The Freehold, N.J. native has 33 Truck Series starts to his resume, including four top-10 finishes, most recently at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last October where he finished eighth after starting 23rd.

Danny Bohn Truck Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Danny Bohn will make his second start at Daytona in Friday’s NextEra Energy Resources 250. He earned a track-best 17th at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in February 2021 after starting 32nd.

Danny Bohn Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway in lengths of 2.0-mile(s) or larger, Boyd has made four starts throughout his career with one top-10 finish, while also carrying an average finishing position of 24.3.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Bohn as crew chief of the No. 20 North American Motor Car Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will crew chief his 77th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 76 races, he has one pole and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at Daytona.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Danny Bohn, please visit DannyBohn.com, like him on Facebook (Danny Bohn Racing) and follow on Instagram (@dannybohn) and Twitter (@dbohn659).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Danny Bohn Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona: “I am very excited about joining Young’s Motorsports for Daytona. Time and time again Young’s Motorsports have shown that they build very fast Chevrolet Silverados for the superspeedway races and I am excited to be able to drive one of them next month at Daytona.

“Young’s Motorsports is the most recent superspeedway winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and I definitely want to do my part to help keep that statistic alive working alongside my teammates Spencer (Boyd) and Jesse (Little).”

Race Information:

The NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 18 beginning at 3:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.