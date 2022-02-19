GMS Racing NCWTS Daytona Recap

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 4TH

FINISH: 29TH

POINTS: 26TH

Quote: “Well we were trying to wreck all race, and finally succeeded at the end there, I’m not quite sure what happened there but we were running around eighth or ninth when I got hit pretty hard. Thankfully, GMS Racing builds safe trucks, but it just ended our night unfortunately. We had some good runs going there with our alliance teammates there in the 19 and 91, along with our Team Chevy teammate in the 75, they gave me some good shoves. We were making progress at the right time, but just came up short.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Make An Impact Now Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 11TH

FINISH: 33RD

POINTS: 31ST

Quote: “My No. 24 truck was just free all race, it never felt like we were able to get it better there. I was able to suck up pretty good in the draft, but it felt like every time I got around anyone else, my truck would break loose. In the last fifteen laps or so, the truck just kept getting worse and worse, getting free even all by itself. Unfortunately, it got to the point where we ended up either blowing a tire or having something break, ending our night in a hard crash. I know how hard my team works to prepare these trucks, so to have it come to an end like that really stings. We’re going to keep our heads up and focus on Las Vegas, where I can return to a track that I’ve previously raced at.”

Thad Moffitt, No. 43 STP Chevrolet Silverado RST – Reaume Brothers Racing

START: 34TH

FINISH: 18TH

POINTS: 18TH

Quote: “I really learned a lot about my truck today. My guys never gave up all night, and the adjustments that they made continued to help make our truck better and better throughout the race. Just when I had thought that I had positioned myself in the right place there, the big one happened, and I had nowhere to go. Somehow, we were able to keep racing, and it ended up with what I would consider to be a pretty decent finish with all things considered. I’m thankful to have made my debut at Daytona and am looking forward to my next truck race!”

