RCR NCS Post Race Report: Daytona 500

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER

Off Road Chevrolet Team Earn Stage Points at Daytona International Speedway Despite Challenging Day

Finish: 26th

Start: 36th

Points: 21st

“The DAYTONA 500 is one of my favorite races of the year and Daytona International Speedway is one of my favorite tracks, so I always come to Florida with big goals for this race. The week started off strong. Justin Alexander and everyone on the team prepared a very fast Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We settled in and were racing conservatively so that we could be in position for the win, but it wasn’t in the plans for today. We got a little bit of damage to the nose early on that impacted handling, but we made repairs during pit stops to help fix the problem. Midway through the race, the engine started to sound funny and we lost a lot of speed. Our ECR team ran diagnostics under race conditions, but there’s only so much you can do when there is something internal going on. We dropped two valve springs, but we hung on the best we could and settled for 25th. It’s not the day we hoped for, but things happen in racing and our overall engine program and race program is strong. We’re ready to move on and go to Auto Club Speedway next week.”

Austin Dillon

Strong Run for Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team in DAYTONA 500 Despite Early Exit From The Great American Race

Finish: 35th

Start: 15th

Points: N/A

“We had a really fast 3CHI Chevrolet all week so we felt confident heading into the year’s DAYTONA 500. We started the race 15th and were logging consistent and safe laps and try to put ourselves in the best position possible to be there at the end of the race. My crew chief, Randall Burnett, and the team worked hard throughout the race on both strategy and mechanical adjustments. I thought we were in a pretty good position, but we had a part break which caused me to spin and wreck on the frontstretch. It was a tough way to end the day, but there’s a learning curve with these Next Gen cars and we’re all discovering and studying a lot right now. The entire team and everyone at RCR and ECR worked really hard to make these cars fast, and we’ll continue to put in the work needed to get us to Victory Lane this season. I’m looking forward to getting to the West Coast and giving it my all this season.” -Tyler Reddick