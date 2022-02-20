Toyota Racing NHRA Pomona Post-Qualifying Report — 2.19.22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL DRAGSTERS QUALIFY TOP-10 IN POMONA

On-track debut of GR Supra Funny Car Set for Pomona with J.R. Todd and Alexis DeJoria

POMONA, Calif. (February 19, 2022) – The five Toyota Top Fuel dragsters all qualified in the top-10 for Sunday’s NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series kickoff at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California. The GR Supra Funny Car will make its inaugural race start with Toyota drivers J.R. Todd and Alexis DeJoria piloting the new bodies.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Auto Club Raceway at Pomona

Race 1 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Brittany Force Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster* 1 R. August Jr. Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 2 J. Maroney Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 5 T. Schumacher Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 6 D. Foley Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 8 J. Hart Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 10 L. Pruett

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Funny Car* 1 J. Force Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 5 J. Campbell J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 8 B. Bode

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA QUOTES

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

Qualifying Position: 2nd

Following your run in Q1 on Friday night, how did it feel to put down such a fast pass to post the provisional number one qualifier position?

“That run felt great. You have the whole off-season that is relatively quick since it is only two months, but at the end of the day it feels like it has been forever. It is exciting to be able to get back in this Phillips Connect Toyota dragster, to go down there on the first run of the season and go right to the top with a run as good as that in front of our new sponsor. That is exactly what we were looking for.”

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

Qualifying Position: 5th

How strong is this Mac Tools Toyota and what are your expectations for tomorrow’s race?

“The Mac Tools Toyota dragster in the third session there was .372 was an 0. So I’m not exactly sure where that puts us, but I feel real good for taking that baby into Sunday. It should be good. I love running at this place. Just a lot of confidence in my team. We’ll up there and hope to have a great day tomorrow.”

How is the communication going with the new crew chief line-up on this race car?

“The new calls are good. And we’re only going to get better. So you know we’ll just keep at it. Looking forward to driving this thing for sure tomorrow.”

SHAWN LANGDON, DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

Qualifying Position: 8th

You were in a must qualify position going into Q3, what happened in the first two qualifying runs and how do you feel about the pass you were able to put down in this session?

“Obviously, we had some mechanical issues on the first two runs. We had a clutch box malfunction and then we had a fitting break that let the clutch fluid out. We just had just some little malfunctions, but we just really went back up there and just really like Q1, there’s a lot left in the car, but it made a good run .374. That should get us in the top half of the field. And we just really kind of had to go back and go back to our testing notes. We got little notes, you know, just from a couple days testing and so we just kind of went to scenarios where you just trust the process and go with your gut instinct, and fortunately it paid off.”

Did you feel like this team finally got to show how strong the car is for this weekend?

“It’s not there yet, but it’s close.”

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.