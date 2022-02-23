Harvey scheduled for 50th IndyCar career start at the Streets of St. Petersburg

With a new season of NTT IndyCar Series competition four days away from commencing, Jack Harvey is set to achieve a milestone start in his third full-time season in America’s premier open-wheel series. By taking the green flag in this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, the newly named driver of the No 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Dallara-Honda will make his 50th career start in the IndyCar circuit.

Harvey, a native of Bassingham, Lincolnshire, United Kingdom, who is a former champion of the British Formula 3 Championship series and a two-time runner-up in Indy Lights, made his inaugural presence in the IndyCar Series in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May 2017. Driving the No. 50 Honda in a joint association with Michael Shank Racing and Andretti Autosport, he started 27th and finished 31st following an early accident with Conor Daly. He then returned for the final two events of the 2017 IndyCar season at Watkins Glen International and at Sonoma Raceway, where he replaced Sebastian Saavedra as driver of the No. 7 Honda for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. During this span, he finished 14th at The Glen and 18th at Sonoma respectively.

The following season, Harvey campaigned in six IndyCar events in the No. 60 Honda for Michael Shank Racing in a technical alliance with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Commencing the season with a 23rd-place result at the Streets of St. Petersburg, he recorded a season-best 12th-place result at the Streets of Long Beach, California. During the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 in May, Harvey was running in second place with five laps remaining until he was forced to pit for fuel along with initial leader Stefan Wilson and was relegated back to 16th place.

In 2019, Harvey’s IndyCar schedule increased to 10 as he remained with Meyer Shank Racing. After finishing in 10th place during the first two events of the season, he achieved his maiden podium result after finishing in third place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in May. Harvey went on to conclude the 2019 season in 21st place in the final standings and with an average-finishing result of 14.2.

Following three part-time seasons, Harvey campaigned on a full-time basis in a shortened 2020 IndyCar season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Remaining as a driver for Meyer Shank Racing, he achieved a season-best sixth-place result in the second of a Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader feature at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in October. He went on to record a total of six top-10 results, two front row starts, a ninth-place result in the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500, an average-starting result of 14.4, an average-finishing result of 12.3 and a 15th-place result in the final standings.

Commencing the 2021 IndyCar season with an 11th-place result at Barber Motorsports Park in April, Harvey achieved a strong weekend during the following event at the Streets of St. Petersburg, where he qualified on the front row and finished in fourth place. Twelve races and three additional top-10 results later, he recorded another fourth-place result at Portland International Raceway in September before wrapping up the season in a career-best 13th place in the final standings.

The 2022 IndyCar season is set to mark a new beginning for Harvey, who is set to pilot the No. 45 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the first time as he continues to pursue his maiden victory and title in the IndyCar circuit.

Through 49 previous IndyCar starts, Harvey has achieved one podium result, a total of seven laps led and an average-finishing result of 14.1.

Harvey is scheduled to make his 50th career start in the NTT IndyCar Series in the 2022 season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at the Streets of St. Petersburg on Sunday, February 27, with coverage to occur at noon ET on NBC.