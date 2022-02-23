Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Auto Club Speedway

Wise Power 400

Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, February 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

The NCS heads to Auto Club Speedway for the first time since 2020

Kaulig Racing has never raced at Auto Club in the NCS

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Poppy Bank Camaro ZL1

Hemric has one start at Auto Club in the NCS (2019)

Daniel Hemric on Fonatana:

“Fontana is always a fun track – it’s one of the raciest tracks that we go to. I think the enthusiasm is really high from everyone throughout the industry to get back there, since we weren’t able to race there last year. I’m also excited to have a familiar partner of mine, Poppy Bank, on board our No. 11 Chevrolet on Saturday, as well as our No. 16 Camaro ZL1 on Sunday for the Cup race. I’m excited to share with them the vision and opportunity I’ve been provided with by Kaulig racing.”



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

The Wise Power 400 will mark Haley’s first start at Auto Club Speedway in the NCS

Justin Haley on Fonatana:

“I’m looking forward to kicking off the west coast swing in Fontana. This will be my first time racing at Auto Club in the Cup Series, but It was always a track I enjoyed on the Xfinity side. The track is wide, and it’s got plenty of racing grooves. I’m looking forward to seeing how the NextGen car races on the surface!”

Production Alliance Group 300

Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, February 26 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1

Kaulig Racing has an average finish of 9.8 at Auto Club in the NXS

Kaulig Racing has led 7 laps at Auto Club, all coming during the 2020 race.

Kaulig Racing has led 46.67% (56) of the laps in the NXS season so far



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

Cassill has made only three starts at Auto Club Speedway in the NXS

Landon Cassill on Fontana:

“Auto Club has become a driver’s favorite track over the past few years with all the character in the surface and multiple-groove racing. I always look forward to this track and have run well here in the Cup Series in the past, so hopefully our No. 10 Carnomaly Chevy will be fast.”



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Poppy Bank Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 7.7 at Auto Club (3 starts)



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Allmendinger has made only one start at Auto Club Speedway in the NXS

AJ Allmendinger on Fontana:

“Fontana used to be a track I really enjoyed in the Cup Series, just because of how much you slide around and how much you used the tires. It’s obviously very wide, so you can work on different lanes there. It will definitely be interesting with no one having raced there in two years, so the track is going to be dirty and slick to start with. With this new schedule, we have to unload and be good right away. I’m looking forward to my first race in Fontana in the Xfinity Series.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.