Bommarito Automotive Group Teams Up with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB at World Wide Technology Raceway

Bommarito Automotive Group to serve as primary sponsor on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek

Tune into the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, June 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 21, 2024) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ today announced Missouri’s very own Bommarito Automotive Group, will serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 42 Bommarito Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek at World Wide Technology Raceway for the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, June 2.

“It’s an honor to be able to represent the Bommarito Automotive Group brand at World Wide Technology Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series race,” said Nemechek, driver for the No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry XSE. “Having won a race at World Wide Technology Raceway in the past, this is an event that I have had circled on my calendar all season. Everyone at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and I are hoping to be able to put together a strong showing and make everyone at Bommarito Automotive Group proud.”

Frank Bommarito founded Bommarito over 50 years ago as a single-point Oldsmobile dealer, and is now Missouri’s No. 1 automotive group, ranked among the top 50 in the nation. Bommarito Automotive Group’s current CEO/President John Bommarito employs over 1,000 people across 20 locations in the Missouri marketplace, including Toyota. Bommarito continues to work in conjunction with CLUB Ambassador Richard Petty “The King” to grow awareness of world class racing in the St. Louis and Illinois region.

“We’re passionate about racing and proud to be partners for the third continuous year with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” said Chuck Wallis, Vice President of Bommarito Automotive Group.

Bommarito Automotive Group made its debut in the auto racing scene in 2015 and has since expanded its presence in the racing world, particularly in NASCAR, including LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, the INDYCAR Series, and the IMSA Series.

The driver of the No. 42 Bommarito Toyota Camry XSE has seen his fair share of success at World Wide Technology Raceway. Nemechek won the 2017 NASCAR Truck Series race at the track and has seven starts at the 1.250-mile oval in the NASCAR Truck Series. The Enjoy Illinois 300 will mark Nemechek’s first race at World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Tune in for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2 at 3:30 ET. Race coverage will be on FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and Motor Racing Network (MRN).

For more information on Bommarito Automotive Group, visit www.bommarito.com. For more information on John Hunter Nemechek and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, visit legacymotorclub.com.

ABOUT BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: What Frank Bommarito started over 50 years ago, as a single-point Oldsmobile dealer, has now successfully grown into Missouri’s No. 1 automotive group, also ranked top 50 in the nation. With over 1,000 employees and 20 locations offering 20 franchised brands, Bommarito Automotive Group continues to grow its brand while also growing its involvement in motorsports. Our vision was to have a vehicle in our portfolio for every type of buyer. We now can drive home our mission: One Bommarito vehicle in every driveway. Once a vision, today a reality.

Bommarito began its motorsports involvement in 2015 with Jordan Anderson Racing and since has evolved into Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and are owners of the No. 31 and No. 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams. Bommarito also holds the title sponsorship for the Bommarito 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at World Wide Technology Raceway since 2017, and is proud of its strategic partnership with Vasser-Sullivan in the IMSA Series. Thanks to you and the millions of dedicated race fans, Bommarito’s success and involvement in racing continues to demonstrate when you win on Sunday it generates sales on Monday. Visit bommarito.com 24/7 and follow us on all social media platforms @bommaritoautosport.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as Club Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.