WELD partners with Nitro teams in 2022 NHRA Camping World drag racing series

Kansas City, MO (February 24, 2022) – To mark 55 years of drag racing participation, WELD is sponsoring a number of Top Fuel and Funny Car teams participating in the 2022 NHRA season.

As the fastest wheel brand on the planet, WELD will continue to support Stringer Performance and driver Clay Millican in Top Fuel. It also returns with John Force Racing across four classes of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. The cars will be driven by familiar faces including John Force, Brittany Force and Robert Hight, with the addition of 2019 Auto Club Road the Future Award winner, Austin Prock.

WELD Racing has formed partnerships with Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan in the newly formed Tony Stewart Nitro Racing; three-time NHRA Champion Antron Brown and his first-year team AB Motorsports; and defending Funny Car champion Ron Capps and his new Ron Capps Motorsports team.

With its roots firmly entrenched in drag racing WELD is able to utilize its history and passion for the sport as the inspiration for its legendary wheel design and the ultimate proving grounds. As such, WELD is delighted to continues its commitment to support both established teams with sponsorship and assist fledging teams through its 2022 contingency program.

“As the 2022 NHRA schedule gets underway, we’re proud to align ourselves with some of the most prominent teams in drag racing competition, “said Andres Cisneros, President of MW Company. “We look forward to the upcoming season and hope to see our partners on the winner’s podium.”

For more than 55 years, WELD has built technologically superior wheels and continues the tradition of building Racing and Performance wheels using 21st century technology while giving the customer top quality, true craftsmanship, and excellent customer service.

For more information, please visit www.weldwheels.com

ABOUT WELD

Founded in a Kansas City garage in 1967, WELD was the result of a relentless pursuit of speed, durability, and safety. The company engineers and produces performance automotive wheels for professional racing, off-road and aftermarket vehicles. WELD wheels are designed and engineered in the USA. WELD is part of the MW Company portfolio of brands across racing and automotive aftermarket industries. For more information, please visit https://www.weldwheels.com

ABOUT MW COMPANY

MW Company is an engineering, design, manufacturing, and marketing company with a portfolio of leading brands in the automotive and lifestyle industry. Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., its portfolio of brands includes WELD, MOMO, Forgestar, ADV.1, CCW Forged Performance, Driven Motorsports, Reds, HiPer Technology and Tikore. The company employs more than 200 people worldwide. MW Company is part of the Cisneros Corp, a third-generation global family enterprise with experience in numerous industries across media, telecommunications, consumer goods and automotive brands. Learn more at https://mw.company