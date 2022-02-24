XPEL TO BUILD ON TEAM PENSKE SUCCESS WITH SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN AND NO. 3 CHEVROLET IN 2022

Reigning INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year to Race XPEL Chevrolet This Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 24, 2022) – Team Penske and XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL), a leading provider of protective films and coatings, announced today that 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin will compete in the No. 3 XPEL Chevrolet at three races during the upcoming INDYCAR SERIES season. McLaughlin will first race the XPEL Chevy in the series race at Texas Motor Speedway where the company will also serve as the event title sponsor – the XPEL 375 on March 20. The No. 3 XPEL INDYCAR and McLaughlin will also race on the streets of Toronto on July 17 and in the championship finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on September 11.

“I feel really blessed to be able to represent a great partner in XPEL so early in my career here in America,” said McLaughlin. “XPEL is no stranger to Victory Lane – and we were so close to winning at Texas last year – so the confidence of the No. 3 team will be high when we return there in March. Winning for XPEL on their home turf in the race that they sponsor would be one of the biggest wins of my career.”

McLaughlin scored his career-best INDYCAR SERIES finish last season at Texas when he produced a memorable second-place result in his first career start on an oval track. The runner-up finish was one of several solid performances for McLaughlin, as he became the first Team Penske driver to win the series Rookie of the Year award since its inception in 1979.

Team Penske welcomed XPEL to its partner lineup in 2020 as the San Antonio-based company served as a primary sponsor on the No. 2 Chevrolet with driver Josef Newgarden over the last two INDYCAR SERIES seasons. Last July, Newgarden drove the No. 2 XPEL Chevrolet to Victory Lane in dominating fashion at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“We are excited to see Scott represent XPEL in the yellow and black #3 Chevrolet this season,” said Robert Bezner, Vice President, Brand at XPEL. “So much of our business success is attributed to passionate brand representation by our global installer network. That is the same spirit we see in Scott and we are counting down the days until we join him in Victory Lane!”

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins on Sunday, February 27 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. With 14 out of 17 races on the 2022 series schedule broadcast on network television, the season opener will be seen live on NBC.

About XPEL

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL.”

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 590 major race wins, over 650 pole positions and 41 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 56-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2022, Team Penske will compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series and the World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.