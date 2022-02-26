The NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Racing Kick Off Partnership for Speediatrics Fun Day Festival Program

Program Aimed at Inspiring Children to Live Healthy Lifestyles Expands to Nine Markets in 2022

Daytona Beach, FL (February 26, 2022) – The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival powered by Kaulig Racing kicked off the season on Friday, February 25 at Auto Club Speedway. This season, the partnership between the Foundation and Matt Kaulig’s multi-car NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series organization expands to nine race markets, bringing healthy living programming to children across the country.

The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival powered by Kaulig Racing will bring the sport of NASCAR to life for kids ages 7 – 12 through a specialized curriculum and a NASCAR-themed at-track festival before NASCAR race weekends at Auto Club Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Pocono Raceway, Michigan International Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“The Speediatrics Fun Day Festival has continued to grow over the last six years into a meaningful program that introduces kids to the sport of NASCAR while inspiring them to live a healthy lifestyle,” said Mike Helton, NASCAR Foundation Chairman. “Thanks to Matt Kaulig and Kaulig Racing, we’re able to elevate our efforts with this program to a level that will provide even more momentum for future growth.”

As part of the partnership, and to enhance the curriculum provided to the Foundation’s community partners, Kaulig Media has produced six new videos featuring Kaulig, members of his race team, including NASCAR Cup Series driver Justin Haley, Motor Racing Network reporter Kim Coon and Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation Nichole Krieger. The videos complement an activity book provided to participants and introduces them to healthy living concepts through the sport of NASCAR. The week-long program leads up to the main event the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival happening on track property.

“We are proud to team up with The NASCAR Foundation again and help provide an influential program for kids who are impacted by the Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund,” said Matt Kaulig, team owner of Kaulig Racing and founder of Kaulig Giving. “Our partnership with The NASCAR Foundation is a natural fit for us as both of our organizations look to improve lives beyond the track. We look forward to continuing to impact local communities by helping children live a healthier lifestyle and provide them with new opportunities.”

The partnership between The NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Racing is facilitated by Kaulig Giving, the philanthropic arm of Kaulig Companies. As Kaulig’s community impact organization, Kaulig Giving supports the well-being of children and families and develops partnerships with like-minded nonprofits especially in Northeast Ohio.

The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival powered Kaulig Racing is a program of the Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, which supports needs expressed by hospitals, specialty clinics, camps and other organizations providing children’s medical and healthcare services.

Since 2017, The NASCAR Foundation has encouraged nearly 3,500 children to live a healthy lifestyle through the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival program. In addition, the Foundation also provides a charitable donation to the community partner in each market to help support ongoing healthy living programs long after the festival is over.

About The NASCAR Foundation

The NASCAR Foundation is a leading charity that works to improve the lives of children who need it most in NASCAR racing communities through the Speediatrics Children’s Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. Since 2006, The NASCAR Foundation has contributed more than $41 Million to impact the lives of more than 1.5 million children across the country.

About Kaulig Giving

Since 2018, Kaulig Giving has partnered with more than 150 non-profit organizations in Northeast Ohio and beyond to create a lasting impact for children and families. As an integral part of the Kaulig Companies Charitable Giving Programs, Kaulig Giving continues to help support the well-being of children and families through direct giving, community involvement, and partnerships with like-minded organizations. To learn more about Kaulig Giving and its current partners and projects, visit kauliggiving.com.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.