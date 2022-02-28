How to Become a Better Driver

If you want to be considered a safe, responsible, and dependable driver, you need to take the proper steps by buckling up, following the speed limit, and being mindful of other drivers on the road. To learn more about what it takes to become a better driver and stay safe while behind the wheel, continue reading below.

1. Buckle up

One of the simplest things you can do to be a better driver is to buckle up. Buckling your seat belt helps keep you safe in case of an accident and can also help you avoid getting a ticket. In many states, it’s the law to wear your seat belt while driving, so make sure to buckle up every time you get in the car.

2. Follow the speed limit

Another important way to be a better driver is to stick to the speed limit. Driving too fast can not only get you pulled over, but it can also lead to dangerous accidents. When driving, make sure to always pay attention to the speed limit signs and stay within the boundaries.

3. Be mindful of other drivers

It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when driving and to be mindful of other drivers. Always use your turn signals when changing lanes and try not to cut people off. If you see another driver doing something that could potentially lead to an accident, like cutting you off or driving too close, be sure to let them know by using your horn.

4. Take defensive driving courses

If you want to be an even better driver, consider taking an online defensive driving course. These courses can teach you how to handle difficult situations while driving and how to stay safe on the road. You will also learn about the different laws that apply to driving in your state to inform you of what you can and cannot do on the road.

5. Stay calm and focused

Driving can be a stressful experience, but it’s important to stay calm and focused while behind the wheel. If you start to feel overwhelmed or angry, take a deep breath and try to relax. Driving is already a dangerous activity, so don’t make it worse by getting stressed out. Stay focused on the road and pay attention to what’s happening around you.

6. Plan your route in advance

If you’re unfamiliar with an area, it’s a good idea to plan your route in advance. This will help keep you from getting lost and will allow you to know exactly where you’re going. You can do this by using a map or GPS or by searching for directions online.

7. Drive slowly in bad weather

In bad weather, it’s important to drive slowly and carefully. This will help you avoid accidents and keep you safe on the road. When driving in the rain or snow, make sure to use your headlights and taillights, and be aware of the conditions around you.

8. Be prepared for emergencies

No one knows when an emergency will happen, so it’s important to always be prepared. This means keeping a few essential items in your car in case of an emergency. Some things you may want to keep in your car include a first aid kit, a flashlight, a blanket, and a spare tire.

9. Plan ahead

One of the best things you can do as a driver is to plan ahead. When you’re driving, always be aware of the traffic and plan your route accordingly. Avoid last-minute changes in direction and try to anticipate what could happen on the road ahead of you. This will help keep you safe and prevent accidents.

10. Avoid using your phone

One of the biggest dangers while driving is using your phone. Texting, talking on the phone, or checking Facebook can all lead to dangerous accidents. If you need to use your phone, pull over to a safe location and stop driving. Putting away your phone while driving can be one of the best things you can do to stay safe on the road.

11. Be patient

Driving can be frustrating, especially when traffic is bad, but it’s important to stay patient. Rushing can lead to dangerous accidents and can also cause you to miss your exit or get pulled over. When driving, try to relax and take your time. You’ll get there eventually.

These are just a few tips for becoming a better driver. By following these tips, you can help keep yourself and other drivers safe on the road. Remember to always be aware of your surroundings and to drive cautiously in bad weather conditions. And most importantly, avoid using your phone while driving. Stay safe out there!