Petty GMS Race Recap: Auto Club Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 18th

FINISH: 17th

POINTS: 17th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “What a great day for Petty GMS as an organization. Erik (Jones) and the No. 43 boys had their car dialed in and got an excellent result. The No. 42 guys and I capitalized and executed to end up with a solid finish. After not running a mile and a half track in the Cup Series in almost two years, I’ll take 17th. Our Allegiant Chevrolet struggled over the bumps today and I lacked the security on entry that I was looking for. But Jerame (Donley, crew chief) and the guys kept working on it all day, the pit crew had consistent, mistake free stops, and we gave it our all. We know areas that we can improve in also, which will only make us better as we move forward this season. Proud of the effort and our team.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 2nd

FINISH: 3rd

POINTS: 6th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “It was good race. It feels good to be interviewed after the race, too. It’s awesome, but it’s also frustrating. You’re that close and you have a car that you feel like can do it. The No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet definitely had it today. It was a matter of getting up front and taking advantage of clean air, and we did that a couple of times. A couple restarts just didn’t go our way. I probably could have done a better job here and there, and it just didn’t add up. I just haven’t raced up front a lot in the last year and a half. There are some things I need to be better at. Hopefully I have a lot of time to work on that. We want to keep running upfront and if we keep doing that, we’re going to win some races. I’m really proud of this whole Petty GMS group.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated over 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

