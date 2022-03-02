Weekend schedule for Las Vegas

All three NASCAR national series will compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Kyle Larson hopes to make it two in a row after his Cup Series victory last week at Auto Club Speedway and AJ Allmendinger is leading the way in the Xfinity Series driver standings and the defending race winner. The Camping World Truck Series returns to the track after a week off from competition.

The Cup Series practice sessions will be handled differently at Las Vegas to give the drivers and teams extra time on the track. The full field will practice for about 35 minutes instead of being split into two groups as we will see at most ovals this year.

Single car, single-lap qualifying will immediately follow practice and cars will be split into two groups. The top five drivers from each group will advance to a second round of single-car, single-lap qualifying to determine who will win the pole position.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 4

Camping World Truck Series

4:30 p.m.: Practice – All Entries – FS1

5 p.m.: Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle: 1 Lap/1 Round/All Entries – FS1

9 p.m.: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 race

Stages: 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles

Purse: $699,491

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2021 Race Winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Xfinity Series

6:30 p.m.: Practice – All Entries – FS1

7 p.m.: Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle: 1 Lap/1 Round/All Entries – FS1

Saturday, March 5

Cup Series

1:30 p.m.: Practice (Groups A and B Combined)

FS2/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2:05 Qualifying (Impound) Groups A & B – Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds – FS1

Xfinity Series

4:30 p.m.: Alsco Uniforms 300 race

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles

The Purse: $1,676,079

FS1/PRN/TSN2/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2021 Race Winner: AJ Allmendinger

Sunday, March 6

Cup Series

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pennzoil 400 race

Stages 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles

Purse: $8,483,997

FOX/PRN/TSN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2021 Race Winner: Kyle Larson