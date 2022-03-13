CHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

PHOENIX RACEWAY

RUOFF MORTGAGE 500

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES & QUOTES

MARCH 13, 2022

TEAM CHEVY TOP-10 UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 K1 SPEED CAMARO ZL1

3rd TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 GUARANTEED RATE CAMARO ZL1

9th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Chase Briscoe (Ford)

2nd Ross Chastain (Chevrolet)

3rd Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

4th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

5th Kurt Busch (Toyota)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, March 20, at 3 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. K1 SPEED CAMARO ZL1– Finished 2nd

EXCITING. FAST. HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP YOUR DAY?

“Like a day at the K1 track. That was so much fun to get to race like that at this level. Trackhouse Racing believes in me and AdventHealth and The Moose, these people they believed in me early in the season when stuff wasn’t going great. That’s so cool to race with Tyler (Reddick) and Chase (Briscoe). I mean that’s like everything I’ve ever wanted and my crew chief Phil Surgen, like people don’t know how good he is. His adjustments this year have been so incredible and gave me exactly what I needed. Just came up one spot short. I’m so happy.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 GUARANTEED RATE CAMARO ZL1– Finished 3rd

TYLER, A GOOD RACE CAR ALL WEEKEND LONG, ALL DAY LONG. JUST A LITTLE BIT SHORT AT THE END.

“I thought we got a good launch considering all things going right there into one. I know about how deep I could drive it in turn one all day. I thought I got pretty good heat in the tires. I still overstepped it. I couldn’t have drove it any deeper than I did. I still thought I was going to get him in the fence. Chase was able to drive it off in there, clear, high, take the lead. It was a lot of fun. Great to claw back from the hiccup we had earlier in the race. Everyone on this No. 8 Guaranteed Rate team did a really good job all day. One little miscue that took us from second to 12th. My pit crew did an amazing job, had a good restart at the end to put ourselves in position. It was a fun day. Nice way to recover from a mistake that late in the race, be battling for the win. Great day. We’ll see what else we can learn from this and see what lies ahead.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1– Finished 9th

“It was a rollercoaster, up and down. I don’t feel that we had the greatest speed, probably top-15 somewhere in there. I made a mistake on pit road, the speeding penalty. We had a couple slow stops. I feel like it was just ups and downs. We were able to recover a little bit. Travis (Mack, crew chief) made a good call right there with the right side tires only and we were able to get a couple spots back. Overall, it wasn’t a good day, we have to learn and come back stronger.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1– Finished 17th

“Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 started off building tight but were able to make some positive gains during our first pit stop. Track position here is crucial. I think we had a solid run overall and learned some things we can really build on for our short track program.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1– Finished 20th

“We fought some more handling issues today – I lacked rear grip and stability. We made a few major swings on pit road, but just couldn’t quite get the No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 feeling the way I wanted it to with the speed we needed. It was frustrating for sure, but we learned all we could and salvaged a top 20. This is a track we have been spending a lot of time putting our focus on, so hopefully the gains we made today carry over to the next time we come here in the fall.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 GET BIOETHANOL CAMARO ZL1– Finished 21st

“This No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet team continues to work so hard. We had a top-five run going today so I hate that our day ended the way it did. During the race, we fought a tight-handling condition that caused our tires to chatter and made us snappy loose on exit to the corner in Turn 2. Solid adjustments all day had us running in the top-five by the time we got to Stage 3. We were as fast as anyone in clean air. Our pit crew fired off great stops all day. On the last restart we were running sixth when the field went three-wide and someone tagged our right-rear. We got collected and it ended our day. Not the way we wanted to end the race after having such a strong run. It’s unfortunate to get tangled in someone else’s mess, but we’ll regroup and head to Atlanta Motor Speedway with even more fire underneath us.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1– Sidelined due to mechanical failure; Finished 34th

ANYTHING THAT YOU DID TO LEAD TO THAT THAT YOU KNOW OF?

“I don’t know. I felt it four or five laps before it, well it was just getting worse. Hate that. Our Valvoline Chevy was pretty good, I thought that we were a fourth or fifth place car. Just was just hoping to be a little better than that. I know they’ll address the issue that seems like we have had the last couple of weeks with some of the engines. We’ll come back strong and reliable. The good thing is we have fast cars, fast engines and great drivers driving these Chevys, so we’ll get some more wins here.”

