Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway

Ruoff Mortgage 500



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Start: 29th

Stage 1 Finish: 27th

Stage 2 Finish: 24th

Finish: 20th

Quote:

“We fought some more handling issues today – I lacked rear grip and stability. We made a few major swings on pit road, but just couldn’t quite get the No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 feeling the way I wanted it to with the speed we needed. It was frustrating for sure, but we learned all we could from the issues we experienced. This is a track we have been spending a lot of time putting our focus on, so hopefully the gains we made today carry over to the next time we come here in the fall.”



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 28th

Stage 1 Finish: 28th

Stage 2 Finish: 23rd

Finish: 17th

Quote:

“Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 started off building tight but were able to make some positive gains during our first pit stop. Track position here is crucial. I think we had a solid run overall and learned some things we can really build on for our short track program.”

United Rentals 200



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 17th

Stage 1 Finish: 8th

Stage 2 Finish: 7th

Finish: 7th

Quote:

“We fought the handling of our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy all weekend in practice, qualifying and the race. We made some gains on it, but it just wasn’t enough to compete in the top five. Fortunately, we worked on a few things and think we’ve made some gains for the fall race.”



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 15th

Stage 1 Finish: 11th

Stage 2 Finish: 8th

Finish: 8th

Quote:

“You don’t necessarily go to the racetrack to finish eighth, but in all reality, we made the most out of the day. We were seventh, eighth, and ninth-place cars, and that’s where we ran. As an organization, we tried some stuff to try and learn for the fall race here at Phoenix. Obviously, you want to still come to the track every week to win that day. We did not do that, but we did learn a ton, so that’s a positive. We just need to be diligent with our data and notebooks to be better the next time we are here hopefully racing for a championship.”



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Digital Chevrolet

Start: 22nd

Stage 1 Finish: 7th

Stage 2 Finish: 9th

Finish: 9th

Quote:

“It was a pretty solid day for me. I felt like our car was between a sixth and ninth-place car and we ended up ninth. I feel like we really could have probably finished sixth or seventh, but I wasn’t fast enough on pit road. I struggled with my pit road speed and my timing lights. I was faster than the cars ahead of me for position, but unfortunately I just gave up too much time on pit road to them.”

