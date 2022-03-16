Weekend schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway

This weekend all three NASCAR national series head to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The revamped and repaved 1.54-mile asphalt track now includes 28-degrees of banking in every corner, making it the steepest intermediate track on the schedule.

Throw in the variable of a new car and a style of racing similar to the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega and Atlanta promises to deliver an exciting racing experience.

“Our goal all along for the reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway has been to create a first-of-its-kind experience on the NASCAR circuit and we’ve done just that,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Never before has NASCAR raced on an intermediate track like ours with 28 degrees of banking, much less with superspeedway cars. Both will happen for the first time in Atlanta this year.”

Press Pass Live will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 18

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – All entries – FS1

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All Entries – FS1

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – All Entries – FS1

Saturday, March 19

10:30 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound, Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, All Entries) Starts on FS2, Moves to FS1 at 11 a.m.

11:30 a.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound, Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, All Entries) FS1

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound – Group A and Group B – Single Vehicle, 1 LAP, 2 Rounds) FS1

2:30 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8 208 Race (Stages 30/60/135 Laps = 207.9 Miles) FS1/MRN

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 Race (Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles) FS1/PRN/TSN3

Sunday, March 20

3:00 PM Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Race (Stages 105/210/325 Laps = 500.5 Miles)

Purse: $8,263,045