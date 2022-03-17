Support Austin Children in Need During Upcoming NASCAR at COTA Race Weekend

Proceeds from Hot Laps, Live Auction and Fan Assistance Golf Cart Rides will benefit children in need in the Austin, Texas community through Speedway Children’s Charities.

Advanced registration is required for Hot Laps event on Friday, March 25.

AUSTIN, Texas (March 17, 2022) – NASCAR weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is certainly about fast cars and passionate fans, but this year, Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), the official charity of Speedway Motorsports, will encourage race fans to make a difference in the lives of Austin-area children while providing more fun ways for fans to enjoy the March 25-27 race weekend with their friends and family.

“We are thrilled to add a charitable component to the NASCAR at COTA event this year,” said Speedway Children’s Charities National Executive Director Lisa Starnes. “’Fans First’ is a motto across all Speedway Motorsports facilities, and what better way to bring that to fruition than offering race fans once-in-a-lifetime experiences, unique auction items and other opportunities to both remember their time at the circuit and to support worthy causes in the community.”

Fans attending the NASCAR at COTA event can take part in any of the following events to benefit children in need in the Austin, Texas community:

Hot Laps | Friday, March 25 from 9-11 a.m.

Be a passenger as a professional driver takes you for a two-lap ride of a lifetime around the 20-turn road course in an official NASCAR at COTA pace car! Limited spots are available for $150 (front passenger seat) and $100 (rear passenger seat), and times will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. All passengers must be 18 years or older, complete a waiver before his or her ride and wear a helmet, which will be provided upon arrival.

Advanced registration is required: SpeedwayCharities.org/Events/National/Hot-Laps-at-COTA

Live Auction | Saturday, March 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

SCC will auction off unique memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences during the free After Party at The Amp. Auction items include:

Inaugural NASCAR at COTA memorabilia signed by Chase Elliott, winner of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA

VIP Package for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Corey LaJoie Experience Package

Meet-and-greet with GRAMMY® Award-nominated country band Midland, who will perform a pre-race concert on Sunday, March 27

Pit Boss Grill Package

VIP Experience from MLS Austin FC

Learn more: SpeedwayCharities.org/Events/National/SCC-Live-Auction-at-COTA-60722

Fan Assistance Golf Carts | Friday, March 25 – Sunday, March 27

SCC will be accepting donations on all fan assistance golf carts during NASCAR at COTA weekend. Fan assistance golf carts will be running from approximately 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday.

Funds raised from these events will be distributed in the form of grants to local organizations that focus on children’s services in the greater Austin area.

About Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC)

The mission of Speedway Children’s Charities is to care for children with educational, financial, social and medical needs to help them lead productive lives. Founded by Bruton Smith in 1982, Speedway Children’s Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing funding for hundreds of non-profit organizations that meet the direct needs of children. Speedway Children’s Charities has distributed more than $61 million in grants. The goal is to ensure that every child in need be given the tools to build a better, brighter and healthier future.