

Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 22nd

Stage 1 Finish: 20th

Stage 2 Finish: 14th

Finish: 11th

Quote:

“Obviously, Chris (Buescher) and I were going for the same real estate there at the end, so neither of us were really to blame. I did not want to be forced down below the red and white line. I have been bitten by that rule in the past, so I obviously did not want to go below it, and I was not going to check up either. We had a really strong No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 all day, but we were just unlucky at the end.”



Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevyliners.com Camaro ZL1

Start: 30th

Stage 1 Finish: 37th

Stage 2 Finish: 37th

Finish: 37th

Quote:

“I just got loose there through (turns) one and two. It was still early in the race, so I wasn’t pushing it. I was just trying to bide my time and stay patient. It’s such a long race. It’s unfortunate. I hate it for the ChevyLiners.com team and everyone at Kaulig Racing. They’ve been putting in so many hours this year. My goal was to complete all the laps and finish the race. The No. 16 Camaro ZL1 was fast, it was just a mistake.”

Nalley Cars 250

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 7th

Stage 1 Finish: 16th

Stage 2 Finish: 1st

Finish: 3rd

Quote:

“The Action Industries Chevy was really good. We went into this race more focused on the handling of the car, and for the most part, it handled really well. I feel like we just needed a few laps to get the momentum going. Overall, I’m really proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. To run in the top five at a place like this, with a new surface, is exciting. It was a solid points day, and we were able to win a stage. I can’t thank Landon (Cassill) and Daniel (Hemric) enough – we work so well together, and that’s what makes this team more of a family. I’m thankful to have such great partners with Action Industries, Nutrien Ag Solutions, and everyone else that’s a part of this race team. We’re getting there.”



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Digital Chevrolet

Start: 10th

Stage 1 Finish: 18th

Stage 2 Finish: 11th

Finish: 5th

Quote:

“We had a really good handling No. 10 Voyager Chevy in every scenario we were in during the race. To actually be racing up front the whole race is really special and a lot of fun. It was a different type of racing, similar to a superspeedway, and the leadership at Kaulig Racing knows how to win at these type of tracks. It takes teamwork and for all the drivers to buy into it. We’re four races into the season and we keep clicking off these top 10’s and top fives. I’m happy with the direction we are headed in.”



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 8th

Stage 1 Finish: 19th

Stage 2 Finish: 2nd

Finish: 35th

Quote:

“It was a frustrating day. I made a few mistakes throughout the day, but everyone at Kaulig Racing rebounded really well. Once we were able to drive back up through the pack, I got hooked into the fence, which ended our day. It’s one of those ‘Woulda, coulda, shoulda’ situations, but we will move on and keep getting better. Our cars have been really fast, so I’m looking forward to COTA next week.”



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.