Petty GMS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 18th

FINISH: 36th

POINTS: 25th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “I don’t know what happened there. We were taking it easy. We had a penalty on pit road, so we had to restart last. I was just kind of chilling. I was trying to slow down with the wreck and the No. 14 (Chase Briscoe), I don’t know what he was looking at or doing. He just ran right through me and ended our day. I knew we had a good enough No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Camaro ZL1 to hopefully get up front with good track position and good pit stops. Just hate that it ended our day early. It was really hard to pass and you needed help (to pass). Even if you were handling better, if somebody could just stay in the middle lane, you could hardly get around them unless you had a massive run and they messed up. Track position matters. Hopefully we would have been up front, but it wasn’t our day.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 23rd

FINISH: 14th

POINTS: 19th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m proud of our entire FOCUSfactor team. Our Chevrolet Camaro started off on the loose side, but towards the end of the run, it felt pretty neutral. Dave (Elenz, crew chief) had the car handling a lot better than the rest of the guys we were racing around, but the cars were very aero dependent. Once we were involved in that accident, I couldn’t tell where our speed was because there wasn’t anyone behind me. It was definitely tough to pass, but we all were in the same boat. Just happened to be in the wrong lane at the end which shuffled us back outside the top-10. We will take a 14th-place finish and shift our focus to COTA.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated over 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow Petty GMS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.