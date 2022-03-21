Sheehan and LTK Finish Strong at Charlotte Trans Am

Charlotte, NORTH CAROLINA – March 21, 2022 – The 100-mile TA2 feature race on Saturday, March 19, saw attrition and endurance from driver Tom Sheehan and the Damon Racing outfit. With various challenges getting the LTK racecar fit for the tall order of the demanding Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval circuit – the No. 97 finished strong in P16.

We learned from the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing driver Tom Sheehan before Round 2 of the difficulties some of the TA2 teams were facing in obtaining parts for their cars, something that in turn impacts performance. With the next race at Road Atlanta now less than a week away, it gives teams a short order to turn around for Round 3.

Tom is one of the most sure-footed drivers in the paddock and after a disappointing qualifying session he had a good race, climbing from P23 on the grid to P16 by the checkered flag. In the process Tom collected 10 Championship points.

A regular in the top ten of the competitive TA2 class, Tom will be looking ahead to Road Atlanta next weekend optimistically. Unlike Charlotte, Tom is very well acquainted with Road Atlanta where his knowledge of the Georgia circuit will no doubt stand him in good stead. It’s a circuit with multiple elevation changes and one of the best tracks for setting up passes.

The TA2 race at Atlanta is on Saturday, March 26 at 1pm ET and fans can buy tickets through this link: http://speedtour.net/events/

Watch all the action live on the Trans Am Series channel here: https://youtube.com/c/TheTransAmSeries

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/.

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit. #GoLTK!