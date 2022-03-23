Carson Hocevar – XPEL 225 Race Advance

Race Advance – XPEL 225 (42 Laps/143.22 Miles) | Circuit of the Americas

Saturday, March 26 | Austin, Texas | 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 MG Machinery/PlainsCapital Bank Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on the first road course event of the season at Circuit of the Americas: “I feel good about the No. 42 team’s return to Circuit of the Americas this week. We ran seventh last year in wet conditions and the track never truly dried out until the very end. I believe the gains we made at Watkins Glen later on in the season last year allowed us to run up front and lead laps which showed the strength of our road course program. [Crew Chief] Phil [Gould] and the guys have been circling this race to take that next step and I think we found a lot of things we were missing last year to focus on this week which makes me excited for what we’re bringing to the track.”

Hocevar at Circuit of the Americas: Hocevar makes his second career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at Circuit of the Americas in Saturday’s XPEL 225. Hocevar ran to a seventh-place finish in the 2021 event after starting 17th.

Saturday marks Hocevar’s fifth career road course start in the NCWTS and has an average finish of 14.7. Hocevar has a pair of top-10 finishes in his previous four starts with a seventh-place finish at Circuit of the Americas and a 10th-place showing at Watkins Glen in 2021.

On the Truck: Hocevar and the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will run Saturday’s XPEL 225 with support from MG Machinery and PlainsCapital Bank.

Last time out (Fr8 208 – Start: 5th / Finish: 27th): Hocevar ran in line with the leaders in the opening laps of Saturday’s Fr8 208, making his way to third before the No. 42 fell out of line with ten to go in stage one culminating in an 18th-place result. He rebounded to make his way back into the top-10 on lap 49 and held on to earn two stage points with a ninth-place finish in stage two. After restarting the final stage fourth, Hocevar reported a tire rub on the left rear and made a pair of stops under caution to remedy the issue. The No. 42 team continued to work to correct the issue and ultimately settled for a 27th-place finish.

#

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About MG Machinery LLC:

MG Machinery offers construction, heavy equipment, and mining equipment. With a wealth of knowledge and experience, MG Machinery is more than a heavy equipment dealer. We go beyond the sale to make sure all clients are 100% satisfied with the service. For more information, visit MGMachineryLLC.com

About PlainsCapital Bank:

PlainsCapital was founded in 1988 by former Hilltop Holdings Vice Chairman and Co-CEO Alan White and a group of investors who raised the capital to acquire Plains National Bank, a Lubbock financial institution with one branch and $198.8 million in assets.

Thirty years later, PlainsCapital Bank is the fourth-largest bank in Texas based on deposit market share. PlainsCapital has a statewide presence with more than 60 locations in markets such as Austin, the Coastal Bend, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley.

PlainsCapital has a diverse range of services, including commercial banking, treasury management, private banking, and wealth management, as well as consumer banking. For more information, visit PlainsCapital.com.

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com