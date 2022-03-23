Lawless Alan – XPEL 225 Race Advance

Race Advance – XPEL 225 (42 Laps/143.22 Miles) | Circuit of the Americas

Saturday, March 26 | Austin, Texas | 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit™ Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on the first road course race on the schedule at Circuit of the Americas: “I’m really excited to head to Circuit of the Americas this week with Niece Motorsports and AUTOParkit. Circuit of the Americas is one of the few tracks on the schedule that I have experience at. Bringing my experience from running Trans Am TA2 and legend cars on road courses to the track this week gives our No. 45 team a really good chance to have a strong run and we’re looking forward to it.”

Alan at Circuit of the Americas: Saturday’s XPEL 225 marks Alan’s second career start at Circuit of the Americas in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). Alan ran to a 23rd-place finish in the 2021 event after starting 32nd.

Alan makes his fourth career road course start in the NCWTS Saturday. He finished 36th in his first career truck series start on the road course at Daytona International Speedway last season and placed 32nd at Watkins Glen last August.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will run the AUTOParkit™ scheme for Saturday’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas.

Last time out (Fr8 208 – Start: 24th / Finish: 33rd): Alan battled his way through traffic in the opening laps of Saturday’s Fr8 208 after starting 24th. Following a 30th-place finish in stage one, the team made key adjustments and Alan made his way into the top-15 by the end of stage two, lining up to restart in 14th for the final stage. Poised for a top-10 finish, Alan’s fate was sealed on lap 68 when he was collected in a multi-truck incident in turn three that caused nose damage to the No. 45. Alan made several stops to pit road to repair the damage, but an overheating issue persisted and brought his day to an abrupt end.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

