Young’s Motorsports Circuit of the Americas Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) | XPEL 225

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 41st | 2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 16

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Young’s Motorsports welcome Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST.

The former Truck Series winner returns to the organization for his second race this season and first since Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway earlier this month.

Welcome Aboard: For the fourth Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the XPEL 225.

The Lowdown: Last month, Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday’s race at COTA.

In addition to Las Vegas and COTA, Grala will also compete at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt race, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Ill.), Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Circuit of the America Stats: Saturday afternoon’s

XPEL 225 will mark Grala’s second Truck Series start at the famed Austin, Texas road course.

Last year, Grala qualified second in the rain and found himself in contention to deliver the Young’s Motorsports team their second career Truck Series win but eventually finished second after leading 11 laps.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Grala has made five starts throughout his career with two top-five and three top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 10.2.

Double Duty: In addition to Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at COTA, Grala will also compete in Sunday afternoon’s Echopark Texas Grand Prix driving for The Money Team (TMT) Racing.

Grala will make his second Cup Series start of the year aboard the No. 50 Pit Viper Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | FR8 Auctions 208 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Jesse Little returned to the driving duties of the No. 02 Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado RST.

After starting deep in the field, Little utilized the 135-lap race to climb from his 34th place starting position and a well-balanced No. 02 Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado RST in Stage 3 to earn a hard-fought 15th place finish.

The finish allowed Young’s Motorsports to maintain 18th in the Truck Series championship owner standings entering COTA.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his fifth Truck Series race. In 2017, he guided Austin Hill to a respectable 17th place finish at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway after starting 27th.

Last weekend, he guided Young’s Motorsports driver Jesse Little to a competitive 15th place finish at the newly repaved Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

On Circuit of the Americas: “COTA is one of the weekends I’ve been looking forward to the most in 2022. I really feel like we had a great shot to win the race here last year, leading a lot of laps and ultimately finishing second ahead of many powerhouse teams in the series.

“This year’s race is going to be stacked again, but Young’s Motorsports and I are going into it with confidence feeling like we can contend for the win again. I’ll be running double duty this weekend in Trucks and Cup, so there will be a lot on my plate to manage between the two vehicles.

“I’m excited for the challenge!”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): DERM DUDE

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 20th

2022 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 5

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to the luxurious Circuit of the Americas (COTA) Road Course aboard a new number and under new leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.

No. 123: This weekend at COTA, Boyd will make his 123rd career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 70Th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: Derm Dude™, the disruptive men’s grooming brand redefining the marketplace for all things ‘Beard, Body, and Tattoo’ will make its debut with Boyd in the fourth Truck Series race of the season.

Derm Dude™ is a disruptor in the men’s grooming industry. With a strong focus on all things beard, body, and tattoo, Derm Dude™ is committed to developing products with power-packed performance ingredients that deliver mega results every time.

COTA marks the first of three Truck Series races in 2022, where Derm Dude™ will serve as the anchor partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Circuit of the America Stats Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 will mark Boyd’s first Truck Series race at the 3.4-mile, 20-turn road course.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Boyd has made three starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 29.7.

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | FR8 Auctions 208 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Boyd made his 69th career Truck Series start.

Starting 30th in his No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST, Boyd continued to make forward progression during the race and took advantage of the draft to move inside the top-20 at the checkered flag.

The 20th place finish is a career-best for Boyd in four career Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile Hampton, Ga. race track.

To The Point(s): Entering COTA, Boyd sits 20th in the championship standings.

11 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Derek Kraus with 20 races remaining this season.

Just 25 points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings occupied by Matt Crafton.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 23rd in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 69 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.5.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Derm Dude™ Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 50th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 49 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his second race as crew chief at COTA.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On COTA: “Our No. 12 Derm Dude™ Chevrolet Silverado RST looks awesome and it’s ready to do some work at Circuit of the Americas this weekend. I love Texas and any chance to race there gets me pumped.

“COTA has its own set of challenges and the No. 12 team and I are ready to tackle those. Ready for the weekend.

“I enjoy the challenges of road course racing and hope to deliver the Young’s Motorsports team another strong finish to keep our 2022 season pointed in the right direction.”

On Derm Dude™ Partnership: “We’ve got some awesome things planned with this partnership. I’ve already got the beard. I’m always working out my body. So, the last piece of the puzzle is a tattoo.

“That’s right, I’m getting a tattoo of a NASCAR win sticker to commemorate my first win and Derm Dude is going to be there documenting it. Add to that a killer paint scheme at some amazing race tracks and we’ve got the formula for a really fun season with Derm Dude.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Sheldon Creed

Primary Partner(s): Wiley X® | Luxio

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: N/A

2022 Owner Points Position: 22nd

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 15

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back Champ: This weekend at Circuit of the Americas, Young’s Motorsports welcomes 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Sponsor Intel: Creed will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST with support from Wiley X® and Luxio.

Wiley X® is the leader and innovator in premium protective eyewear and the only

premium sunglass brand whose entire sunwear line is ANSI Z87.1 and EN.166 rated.

All sunwear models are certified as protective eyewear.

Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high-quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Sheldon Creed Truck Series Circuit of the America Stats: Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 will mark Creed’s second Truck Series start at the famed Austin, Texas road course.

Last year, Creed qualified third and led 14 laps in his No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado before settling for a fifth-place finish. The result was one of Creed’s nine top-five finishes in 2021.

Sheldon Creed Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Creed has made five starts throughout his career with one win, five top-five and five top-10 finishes. He also carries an average finishing position of 3.0 on race courses turning left and right.

Creed won the inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course in August 2020 driving for GMS Racing.

Truck Series Rundown: In six years of Truck Series competition since 2016, Creed has 75 career Truck Series starts with eight wins, 23 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes and the Truck Series championship in 2020. Entering COTA, he also carries an average finish of 12.3.

Double Duty: In addition to Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at COTA, Creed will also compete in Saturday’s Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 driving for Richard Childress Racing (RCR).

Creed will be aboard the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro and eyes his fourth Xfinity Series top-10 finish of 2022.

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | FR8 Auctions 208 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Matt Mills returned to the driving duties of the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Starting 14th, Mills contended for a top-10 finish but was eliminated from competition at Lap 52 after suffering suspension damage to his Chevrolet Silverado RST after contact from another competitor.

Mills was credited with a 35th place finish.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Creed as crew chief of the No. 20 Wiley X® | Luxio Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 86th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon In his previous 85 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

This weekend marks his first race as crew chief at COTA.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Sheldon Creed, please like him on Facebook (Sheldon Creed) and follow him on Instagram (@sheldoncreed) and Twitter (@sheldoncreed).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Sheldon Creed Pre-Race Quotes:

On COTA: “I am really excited to go back truck racing with Tyler Young and Young’s Motorsports, and for it to be on a road course makes it even better.

“I’m looking forward to making laps, learning more and trying to get these guys another win under their belt.”

Race Information:

The XPEL 225 (42 laps | 143.22 miles) is the fourth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., March 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on race day, Sat., March 26, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).