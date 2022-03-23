Weekend schedule for Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR travels to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas this week for the first of six scheduled Cup Series and Xfinity Series road course races.

The Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series will kick off the racing action with a doubleheader Saturday afternoon with the Cup Series headliner set for Sunday afternoon.

Chase Elliott is the leader in the Cup Series driver standings and the defending race winner but is still looking for his first victory of the season.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA will serve as the qualifier for the 14th season of the Dash 4 Cash program. The top four eligible finishers will advance to the opening Dash 4 Cash race at Richmond Raceway on April 2 to compete for a $100,000 cash prize that will be awarded to the top finisher. The winner advances to the next round along with the three highest-finishing drivers.

COTA will be the first of three road course races for the Truck Series. Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Chandler Smith is leading the point standings by 13 over second-place driver, Tanner Gray. Team owner, Kyle Busch, will make his 2022 Truck Series debut this weekend and his first Truck Series start on a road course.

Friday, March 25

3 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (All Entries) FS1

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B) (Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All entries) – FS1

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B) (Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds) FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, March 26

10 a.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B) FS1

11 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B) (Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds) FS1

1 p.m.: Truck Series XPEL 225 race (Stages 12/26/42 Laps=143.22 Miles) FS1/MRN

Purse: $725,505

2021 Race Winner: Todd Gilliland

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 race (Stages 14/30/46 Laps=156.86 Miles) FS1/PRN/TSN2/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Purse: $1,654,894

2021 Race Winner: Kyle Busch

Sunday, March 27

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix race (Stages 15/30/68 Laps=231.88 Miles) FOX/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Purse: $8,799,709

2021 Race Winner: Chase Elliott