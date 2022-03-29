Black’s Tire to Continue Gilliland Family Tradition

Western and Work Wear Retailer to Support Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 29, 2022) – A historic NASCAR partner and participant, Black’s Tire is back with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and NASCAR Cup Series rookie, Todd Gilliland in 2022.

Black’s Tire will be the primary partner of Gilliland for two races as Gilliland makes the move up to the NASCAR Cup Series.

The famous Black’s Tire colors will adorn the No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend at the Richmond Raceway and again at the Darlington Raceway in May.

Black’s Tire has always been a supporter of the Gilliland family. David Gilliland donned the logos throughout his career in both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Cup Series before Black’s Tire moved to Todd and FRM in 2020. Black’s Tire has been with Todd Gilliland and FRM the past two seasons.

This season, Gilliland will bring a new dynamic scheme with him to the track that represents the new era of NASCAR, but also keeps the traditional colors and logos of Black’s Tire in NASCAR.

“We enjoy our partnership with Todd, the Gilliland family and Front Row Motorsports,” said Ricky Benton, Owner, Black’s Tire. “Todd’s move to the NASCAR Cup Series combined with the new car in the NASCAR Cup Series, has our customers and employees really excited for this season. We’re cheering for Todd and wishing him the best as he steps up in his racing career.”

Gilliland is proud to carry the Black’s Tire brand, knowing its history with his family and within NASCAR.

“It’s been really cool to represent Black’s Tire and their employees and customers the past few seasons,” said Gilliland. “I’m proud to bring them back into the NASCAR Cup Series this year and I want to represent them as best as possible. The customers of Black’s Tire are enthusiastic race fans who have a proud history in the sport. It’s an honor to carry that on and I hope to do them proud this year.”

Black’s Tire will also be an associate partner of Gilliland the No. 38 Ford Mustang team all season.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire was formed as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929. Now, with 46 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned/operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business. In addition to the retail and commercial locations, Black’s also operates 6 warehouse/distribution centers, 3 satellite wholesale DCs, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. The Black’s Tire family includes more than 925 family members.

To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire and Auto Service on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/blackstire.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.