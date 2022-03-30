Huk Enhances Partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2022

WELCOME, NC (March 30, 2022) – Marolina Outdoor Inc, the parent company of Huk, will enhance their relationship with Richard Childress Racing in 2022, the two companies announced today. 2018 DAYTONA 500 Champion Austin Dillon will race the No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 8.

The Darlington race, which airs on FOX Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET, kicks off Huk’s 2022 activation plans with Richard Childress Racing. The fastest-growing fishing brand with an authentic passion for its products and lifestyle will complement its marketing plans with multiple paint schemes to highlight key campaigns throughout the season.

“We’re thrilled to not only continue our partnership with Richard Childress Racing but expand our relationship,” said Pete Angle, President of Marolina Outdoor Inc. “Austin Dillon has served as a passionate ambassador for the outdoors and the Huk brand. He embodies the lifestyle we design our clothes for, enjoying the outdoors. family time, or a day on the water but knowing you can look good without having to change clothes going from one activity to another. We’re looking forward to tapping into our relationship to promote what Huk stands for as we head into the busiest time of year for fishing and outdoor enthusiasts.”

Based in Charleston, S.C., at the confluence of three major rivers and home to one of America’s favorite destinations, the designers at Huk take their inspiration from the water itself. They shape and mold a line of performance clothing designed to keep you looking good and feeling cool and comfortable on or off the water.

“I’ve enjoyed representing Huk and look forward to continuing the relationship,” said Dillon, a champion in NASCAR’s Truck and Xfinity Series. “Everyone at Huk is just as passionate about the outdoors as I am, and I know NASCAR fans will really embrace some of the fun styles and designs that Huk plans to weave into the 2022 season.”

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com and www.hukgear.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Sheldon Creed (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

About Marolina Outdoor:

Marolina Outdoor Inc. was founded to bring deep-seated product expertise across all outdoor categories. Our innovative designs and technologically focused products create the foundation of our authentic outdoor apparel. Huk clothing represents a fresh take and a unique understanding of outdoor needs, offering functional styles that appeal to anglers and anyone who loves a waterside lifestyle. NOMAD is motivated to provide quality apparel so that hunters can maximize their experiences to hunt and provide sustenance regardless of the size of the game or where their pursuits take them. Visit us at Hukgear.com or Nomadoutdoor.com.