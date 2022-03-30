RFK Weekly Advance | Richmond I

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Richmond
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Richmond for the first of two visits to the Virginia short track this season. Sunday afternoon’s race marks the seventh in the 2022 season, with Richmond being the first of three-straight short track events on the circuit. Jack Roush has 15 wins all-time at Richmond, including five in the NCS.
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond
Sunday, April 3 | 3:30 p.m. ET
FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90
· Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang
· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Violet Defense Ford Mustang
History in the Commonwealth of Virginia
Overall, RFK has 358 starts at Richmond Raceway, earning a total of 15 wins, 89 top-five and 150 top-10 finishes. RFK Fords have sat on the pole 14 times and led 4,960 laps across NASCAR’s three major touring series.
To Xfinity and Beyond
RFK has earned nine victories, 43 top-five finishes, 66 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.8 at Richmond in the Xfinity Series. All in all, three different drivers are responsible for the nine victories at the Virginia short track (Edwards, Mark Martin and Jeff Burton).
Nine and Counting
RFK’s nine victories at Richmond rank fourth among all tracks the organization has competed on in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, trailing Darlington Raceway (15), Charlotte Motor Speedway (12) and North Carolina Speedway – formerly known as Rockingham – (11).
Tale of the Tape
RFK has started 217 NCS races at Richmond with 73 top-10 and 37 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1990), Jeff Burton (1998), Matt Kenseth (2002), Kurt Busch (2005), and Carl Edwards (2013) are responsible for RFK’s five Cup wins, and a Jack Roush Cup Series Ford has led 2,442 laps at the .75-mile track.
RFK Richmond Wins
1990-1 Martin Cup
1993-1 Martin NXS
1993-2 Martin NXS
1997-1 Martin NXS
1998-1 Burton NXS
1998-2 Burton Cup
1999-1 Martin NXS
1999 Biffle Truck
2000-2 Burton NXS
2002-2 Kenseth Cup
2005-1 Edwards NXS
2005-2 Busch Cup
2008-2 Edwards NXS
2009-2 Edwards NXS
2013-2 Edwards Cup