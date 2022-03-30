Search
Weekend schedule for Richmond

By Angela Campbell
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - APRIL 18: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 18, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Richmond Raceway where the Next Gen car will make its debut on the first points-paying short track race of the season.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will begin the racing action Friday with practice and qualifying, culminating with the ‘Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 150’ at 6:30 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on FloRacing.com (with a paid subscription) and radio coverage will be provided on MRN. The Camping World Truck Series is off but will return on Thursday, April 7 at Martinsville Speedway.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, April 2

8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice for all entries – FS1

9 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (impound) Single vehicle, 2 laps, all entries – FS1

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B) – FS1/MRN

11:15 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (impound) (Group A & B) Single vehicle, 1 lap, 2 rounds – FS1/MRN

1:30 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 75, Stage 2 ends on Lap 150, Final Stage ends on Lap 250
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
The Purse: $1,453,684
Defending race winner: Noah Gragson

Sunday, April 3
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Distance: 300 miles (400 laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 70, Stage 2 ends on Lap 230, Final Stage ends on Lap 400
FOX/MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
The Purse: $7,110,735
Defending race winner: Alex Bowman



Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
