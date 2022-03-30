Weekend schedule for Richmond

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Richmond Raceway where the Next Gen car will make its debut on the first points-paying short track race of the season.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will begin the racing action Friday with practice and qualifying, culminating with the ‘Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 150’ at 6:30 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on FloRacing.com (with a paid subscription) and radio coverage will be provided on MRN. The Camping World Truck Series is off but will return on Thursday, April 7 at Martinsville Speedway.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, April 2

8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice for all entries – FS1

9 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (impound) Single vehicle, 2 laps, all entries – FS1

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B) – FS1/MRN

11:15 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (impound) (Group A & B) Single vehicle, 1 lap, 2 rounds – FS1/MRN

1:30 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250

Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 75, Stage 2 ends on Lap 150, Final Stage ends on Lap 250

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Purse: $1,453,684

Defending race winner: Noah Gragson

Sunday, April 3

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota Owners 400

Distance: 300 miles (400 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 70, Stage 2 ends on Lap 230, Final Stage ends on Lap 400

FOX/MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Purse: $7,110,735

Defending race winner: Alex Bowman