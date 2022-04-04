Search
DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Martinsville Speedway

Thursday, April 7
Track: Martinsville Speedway, .526-mile oval
Race: 5 of 23

Event: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (200 laps, 105 miles)

Schedule
Practice: 3:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 3:30 p.m. ET
Race: 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150

  • Hailie Deegan makes her 28th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start this Thursday as she lines up under the bright lights of Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
  • The fifth race of the NCWTS season marks Deegan’s second career start at Martinsville. The Temecula, CA native brought home a top-20 performance in her first appearance at “The Paperclip.”
  • Veteran signal-caller Mike Hillman Jr. has enjoyed plenty of success at the half-mile oval, netting eight top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes throughout his storied Truck Series career.
  • Wastequip returns to the No. 1 for the second time this season. The waste handling equipment manufacturer made their debut appearance on Deegan’s Ford F-150 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Black’s Tire Ford F-150

  • Tanner Gray heads into the fifth race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for a rare Thursday night showdown under the lights.
  • Through the opening four rounds, Gray has two top-fives and three top-10 finishes with an average finish of 8.5. He sits tied for fourth in the series standings, 31 points behind leader Chandler Smith.
  • Thursday night will be the New Mexico driver’s fourth career appearance at Martinsville. Last October was his personal best finish at the track with a third place.
  • Black’s Tire returns to the No. 15 for the second of four races this season. Gray and Black’s Tire kicked off the season together with a fourth-place run at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway to start the year.

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150

  • Taylor Gray returns to the seat of the No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for his second start of the NCWTS season.
  • Two weeks ago at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Gray qualified ninth but had an up-and-down day after getting taken out on lap one, rebounding to 11th midway through the race and then losing brakes on the final lap and finishing 26th.
  • The Ford driver earned his first career NCWTS top-10 finish at Martinsville last October.
  • After Martinsville, Gray will take two months off from Truck Series competition before returning to the No. 17 on June 4th at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
