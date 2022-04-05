Top 8 Most Popular Spring Break Destinations

Whether you’re traveling with friends or with family, spring break vacation is an American staple every year. People flock to various destinations for sand, surf, and adventure. But, as everyone knows, part of the excitement of a road trip is not just the destination but the road trip itself. Getting there is half the fun!

Along with packing the swimming trunks and sunscreen, finding the cheapest car insurance that still meets your needs will give you peace of mind before, during, and after your trip.

South Padre Island. Located on the southern coast of Texas, South Padre Island is known for its calm waters, luscious beaches, and various wildlife centers that serve as entertainment and education for tourists. Go bird watching at the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center or take a boat tour at the islands Dolphin Research & Sealife Nature Center. The entire family will also love visiting the rescued and recuperated sea turtles.

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Spanning across a coastline of 12 miles, Hilton Head Island is chock full of delightful summer activities. Whether you are craving water sports, such as sailing, jet-skiing, fishing, parasailing, and kayaking, or land sports, like horseback riding, golf, and biking, there is literally something for everyone at this charming, palm tree-filled island. There are also a number of museums to visit, like the Harbor Town Lighthouse and Museum and the Coastal Discovery Museum that will help you explore the wonderments this island offers. And, if you’re interested in coastal wildlife, the Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge is a salt marsh that harbors many deer, birds, and of course, alligators.

NOLA. There really is nothing else like the Big Easy. New Orleans, Louisiana is a popular spring destination less for its sand and surf and more for the architecture and world of historically preserved buildings. Some of the many entertainingly educational hotspots include the Audubon Butterfly Garden & Insectarium, and Louisiana Children’s Museum. And, of course, no visit to New Orleans would be complete without visiting Café du Monde, the French Quarter, Bourbon Street, and a ride on Algiers Ferry to feel the brawn of the Mississippi River beneath your feet.

St. Petersburg, Florida. The quintessential destination if you’re in search of sparkling sandy beaches, lush exotic foliage and stately palm trees, St. Pete’s offers visitors all of the hallmarks of a classic spring break spot. The town is charming with a historic vibe where tourists can visit flamingos in the Sunken Gardens and stay a night or two in the Pink Palace Resort. There are a number of wildlife preserves including the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve and Weedon Island Preserve to hike miles of trails, peek in on native wildlife and climb observation towers.

Disneyland, Anaheim, California. Let’s face it; if you can’t have fun at Disneyland, then there may be no hope! An American staple since 1955, Disneyland is the place for amusement and days of endless excitement. Some of the most popular Disneyland attractions include Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Ancient Sanctum, Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes, and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! When you’ve had enough of the movement attractions, take a pit stop at the Flambeaux’s Jazz Club and the Adventure Food & Wine Festival. Sit back and enjoy fireworks to top the day off right.

Rocky Mountains, Colorado. If you want a “break” from the usual, traveling to the Colorado Mountains is a great option for the Spring Break family vacation. By late March and early April, it’s likely that most of the ski resorts are still open with a base layer of snow. There are a number to choose from including Keystone, Copper Mountain, Aspen, and Breckenridge. Aside from skiing, there are also numerous historic tourist spots to spend the day.

Grand Canyon, Arizona. On every American’s bucket list, the Grand Canyon is one of the most visited National Parks in the country. Be sure to visit the South Rim to gain access to tremendous views and vistas of the gorgeous canyon. The Grand Canyon Skywalk is also a must, located at Grand Canyon West. Truly experience the wonders in a helicopter ride or on horseback winding down the walls of this jaw-dropping natural formation.

Outer Banks, North Carolina. Famous for being “First in Flight,” the Outer Banks is where the Wright Brothers flew for the very first time. Also called OBX for short, this area is blessed with 200 miles of coastline with pristine beaches, lighthouses, and sand dunes. The Bodie Island Lighthouse, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, and Currituck Beach Lighthouse are open to those who want to climb to the top to enjoy the breathtaking views.

Wherever you decide to spend your vacation over spring break, take into consideration where you’ve traveled before and what activities excite you the most! Prepare your car properly with a full trip inspection and arm yourself with car insurance that best suits your needs.