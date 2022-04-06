Young’s Motorsports Martinsville Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Jesse Little

Primary Partner(s): Skuttle Tight

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2022 Owner Points Position: 17th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 10

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Little’s Back: This weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his third of 11 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry.

Welcome Aboard: For the fifth Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Skuttle Tight as the primary marketing partner on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.

Skuttle Tight is a new R-40 insulated attic access system.

Whether it’s installing in new construction or replacing that old drafty attic hatch, Skuttle Tight is America’s premier attic entry system manufacturer.

Skuttle Tight is based in Willmar, Minnesota.

Back For More: For the fifth Truck Series race of the season, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little welcome back Luxio as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Luxio joined the Young’s Motorsports team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high-quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Jesse Little Truck Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Jesse Little will make his inaugural Martinsville Speedway Truck Series debut in Thursday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.

Despite no experience in a truck around the historic paperclip short track, Little does have two prior starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

In those two Xfinity starts, Little started a track-best 19th (October 2020) and finished a track best 22nd in the same race. He has completed 494 of 500 laps in Xfinity competition at the legendary Virginia short track.

Jesse Little Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Little has made seven starts throughout his career with two top-10 finishes, while carrying an average finishing position of 17.9.

Driver Intel: Little, the son of former NASCAR driver Chad Little returns to the Truck Series scene in 2022 after spending the last two seasons competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports and BJ McLeod Motorsports, respectively.

Martinsville will mark Little’s 37th career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and third for Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports.

From 2015 to 2022, Little, 24, has achieved eight top-10 finishes in the Truck Series, including a career-best sixth-place finish driving for his family-owned JJL Motorsports team at Iowa Speedway in 2018.

Circuit of the Americas | XPEL 225 Race Recap: Little’s teammate Kaz Grala piloted the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco. Chevrolet RST in the Truck Series most recent race at Circuit of the Americas on March 26th.

After qualifying mid-pack, Grala contended for a top-10 finish but was spun into the gravel on a late-race restart which thwarted the team’s chances for back-to-back top-10 finishes on the 20-turn road course.

Grala recovered with the few laps remaining to finish 14th.

In his most recent with Young’s Motorsports at Atlanta, Little earned a very respectable 15th place finish after starting deep in the field at the newly repaved 1.5-mile speedway that raced like a mini-Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway or Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Skuttle Tight Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his sixth Truck Series race. The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the 0.526-mile shaped race track.

In the most recent Truck Series race in Austin, Texas, he guided Young’s Motorsports driver Kaz Grala to a competitive 14th place finish at the 3.41-mile road course facility.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

On Martinsville Speedway: “Martinsville is a race of attrition and with a good starting spot, this Young’s Motorsports No. 02 group and myself can compete up there. I’m looking forward to running under the lights and putting on a show at the paperclip for some of the best fans around.

“I am also so happy and grateful to Chad and Lisa Komplien and everyone at Skuttle Tight for believing in me and this No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team. They have been my longest continued partner and I can’t wait to give them the competitive run we both have sought over the years!

“They will finally be able to be at the track and up on the pit box so hopefully good luck is on our side Thursday night!”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): RimTyme

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 18th

2022 Owner Points Position: 22nd

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 014

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to the famed Martinsville (Va.) Speedway getting comfortable aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.

No. 124: This weekend at Martinsville, Boyd will make his 124th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 71st start in Trucks when the green flag waves Thursday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Anchor Partner: Last month, Spencer Boyd announced that RimTyme will serve as an anchor partner on his No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

RimTyme will serve as the primary marketing for seven races this season, while serving as an associate marketing partner for the remaining 16 races.

RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires carries more custom rims than the traditional wheel shop. They have a large selection of name brand custom wheels available in the latest styles, finishes, colors, and sizes.

In addition to a variety of wheel brands, RimTyme carries popular tire brands for everyday driving needs at affordable prices to fit any budget.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 will mark Boyd’s sixth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 0.526-mile short track.

In his five previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best finish of 15th in the last three Truck Series consecutively dating back to the 2019 Truck Series season, while also carrying an average finish of 20.0.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made 10 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 22.1.

Circuit of the Americas | XPEL 225 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas, Boyd made his 70th career Truck Series start.

Starting 30th in his No. 12 Derm Dude Chevrolet Silverado RST, Boyd continued to make forward progression during the race and showcased incredible improvement in his road racing craft.

Contact with another competitor on the last lap ruined Boyd’s chances of a top-20 finish, but was credited with a 23rd place finish, a gain of seven positions from his starting position.

To The Point(s): Entering Martinsville, Boyd sits 18th in the championship standings.

14 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Matt DiBenedetto with 19 races remaining this season.

37 points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings occupied by Derek Kraus.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 22nd in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 70 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.5.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 50th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday night. In his previous 49 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his fifth race as crew chief at Martinsville.

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Martinsville Speedway: “Martinsville has been very kind to our Young’s Motorsports the last three races and I am hoping we can continue or better that pace on Thursday night with our No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST.

“We’ve also had a solid start to our 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and I’m determined to keep the momentum up.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Dillon Steuer

Primary Partner(s): Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: N/A

2022 Owner Points Position: 26th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 103

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Truck Series Debut: This weekend at Martinsville Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Modified standout Dillon Steuer as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Thursday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 will signify his debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Sponsor Intel: For the fifth Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partner on Steuer’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.

Getting To Know Dillon: Steuer, 20, graduates to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series after spending the last several years competing in various small and big block modifieds on dirt and asphalt race tracks across the northeast.

The Bohemia, New York native is a second-generation racer whose father Chuck Steuer competed from the 1990s to 2015 and won two track championships at Riverhead Speedway.

He retired from driving duties at the end of the 2015 season to guide son Dillon Steuer in his racing endeavors.

This season, Steuer is continuing to build his small and big block modified resume with competition at Orange County Fair Speedway, Bridgeport Speedway and others. He will also compete in a limited USAC SpeedSTR schedule.

Steuer’s advancement to the Truck Series is a perfect birthday belated gift. He turned 20 on April 5.

Dillon Steuer Martinsville Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 will mark Steuer’s inaugural debut at the 0.526-mile short track.

Circuit of the Americas | XPEL 225 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas, Sheldon Creed returned to the tour as the driver of the No. 20 Wiley X® | Luxio Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Creed delivered Young’s Motorsports its first career Truck Series pole, but the team battled drive train issues at the start of the race and finished a disappointing 36th.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Steuer as crew chief of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 87th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday night.

In his previous 86 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

This weekend marks his eighth race as crew chief at Martinsville.

Dillon Steuer Pre-Race Quotes:

On Martinsville: “I am super excited to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut with Young’s Motorsports at Martinsville. I am looking forward to the opportunity to race for them at a track I grew up watching on television.

“I am thankful for everyone that has helped made this possible and to all the people who helped me get to this point in my career.”

Race Information:

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (200 laps | 105.2 miles) is the fifth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., April 7, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).