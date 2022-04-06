GMS Racing NCWTS Martinsville Speedway Preview

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Martinsville Speedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 9, Wins: 1 (2020), Best start: 3rd, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 56

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 7th, Best finish: 10th (COTA), Top 10s: 1, Current points position: 14th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will bring GMS Racing chassis no. 329 to compete at Martinsville Speedway. This Silverado RST was originally built in 2020 and was in the No. 26 team’s rotation over the past two seasons. The chassis has been raced five times previously, posting a best result of third place at Richmond last year.

Turning the Page: A tough start to the season can’t keep the No. 23 team down. Enfinger, Denike, and crew have scratched and clawed their way through the opening four races of the season, and appear to be bouncing back from some early misfortunes. Last time out at COTA, they were able to earn their first top-10 finish of the season, and currently have made their way up to 14th in the points standings. ﻿- Previous Race Winner: Enfinger is one of only six previous Martinsville truck race winners entered in Thursday night’s Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200. The veteran won in spectacular fashion in the penultimate race of 2020, forcing his way into the Championship 4 despite entering the race essentially out of contention. Grant led 49 laps and made a daring pass for the win on an exciting green-white-checkered finish. ﻿- GE Quote: “Martinsville is always an intense race from all angles. As a driver, you have to manage your brakes, tires, fenders, and emotions. GMS Racing has shown some great success at that track in years past, and I personally love the short tracks, so I am really looking forward to this race. My No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team has made some great strides and we are ready to take it to the next level this weekend.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

Martinsville Speedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 34th, Best finish: 27th (2021)

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 26th

About ChevyLiners.com: For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they’re constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning. Visit www.ChevyLiners.com to order yours today.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 327 on Thursday night at “The Paperclip”. This pickup has some serious history behind it, as it carried Sheldon Creed to the 2020 NCWTS championship victory at Phoenix Raceway. In addition, the chassis carried Creed to a dominant win at Darlington Raceway in September 2021, where it was last raced. Thursday will be Jack’s first time running this specific truck.

Sunoco Rookie Contender: In his first full-time campaign, Wood has shown promise as a rookie. As the tour heads to Martinsville this weekend, the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet currently sits third in the Sunoco Rookie Of The Year standings, only fifteen points behind leading rookie Lawless Alan. Of the four declared Sunoco ROTY contenders that are entered this weekend, Wood is the only one with previous truck experience at Martinsville.

JW Quote: “I’m looking forward to returning to Martinsville for the second time with my No. 24 team. The truck schedule has been all over the place to start out the year, going to different types of disciplines each week, so I am excited to get back to some short track racing. I feel confident heading back this weekend because we showed a lot of speed last year, but just never really got the track position that we needed to do anything with it. Hopefully the weather will allow us to qualify so we can have a good spot to roll off from, and the goal will be to stay up there as much as possible.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

