CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: ACCURA LONG BEACH GP

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

STREETS OF LONG BEACH

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING RECAP

APRIL 9, 2020

LONG BEACH, Calif (April 9, 2022) – In one of the more interesting Firestone Fast Six qualifying session, Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet, emerged as the runner-up qualifier to lead Team Chevy for Sunday’s Accura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Giving Chevrolet a starter in row one and row two will be Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 VUSE Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, will roll off fourth for the 85-lap race on the 1.968-mile/11-turn street course on the Pacific Coast in Lwoong Beach, California.

With seconds left on the clock, Romain Grojean met with a tire wall causing a red flag. Per the rulebook, competitors are guaranteed six minutes in the Fast Six session. So, for anyone of the six drivers who wanted to take one more hot lap, it would be allowed. Newgarded and his No. 2 Chevy team decided they were good, but two of the group did take a chance, but were unable to challenge for the front row. Rosenqvist improved his time slightly be still remained on the outside of row two.

Continuing their strong starts to the 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series season, points leader Scott McLaughlin, No. 2 Snap-On Team Penske Chevrolet will start ninth, while teammate Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet, who is second in the standings, will roll-off in seventh position to give the Team Chevy 2.2 liter V6 twin turbo direct injected engine four of the top-nine starters.

Colton Herta won the pole with Alex Palou, Alexander Rossi and Romain Grojean started third, fifth and sixth respectively to complete the Firestone Fast Six.

Chevrolet and the NTT INDYCAR Series continue the 2022 season at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 10 from the Long Beach (Calif.) street circuit. The race will air live on NBC, the Peacock streaming service and SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (Channel 160). Live timing and scoring will be available at racecontrol.indycar.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 2 HITACHI CHEVROlLET, TEAM PENSKE, QUALIFIED 2ND:

ARE YOU GOING OUT TO MAKE ONE MORE LAP? “I’m not sure what is going on. It looks like there are two seconds left. I’vnever seen tChis in the Fast Six, but maybe I don’t understand the rule well enough. Even with other people having the opportunity to go back out, I don’t think we would. I was pretty happy with my lap. It was the set we wanted to use. We had hot brakes and all that. I think that’s about what I had. I’m not going to go much quicker than that unfortunately. (Colton) Herta (P1 winner) hadslightly better tires than us. I used mine up a little too much in Q1 & Q2. I had to do three laps on each sequencing wise and how I had to do my lap. I wish I could have done just one lap on them, that would have improved our speed. We could have picked up a couple of tenths off these guys today. Pretty happy being in the Fast Six today. If we can hold 2nd or 3rd, it will be a good starting place for us. We will work on our race car. The Hitachi car felt good today, just a tad off for some reason. But we are always in a good place with Team Penske.

“We will work hard in the race, but Herta is going to be tough. Not only him, but Rossi and Grojean. You are seeing that with their entire team. We will put our best foot forward. I always have faith in Team Chevy and Team Penske that we can do the job. We will do our best to run strong against these guys tomorrow.”

FELIX ROSENQVIST, NO. 7 McLAREN VUSE CHEVROLET, ARROW McLAREN RACING SP, QUALIFIED 4TH:

ON QUALIFYING:

“This was another good qualifying for the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet team. I ended up fourth and I’m pretty happy with that. We got three shots in the Firestone Fast Six and it didn’t seem to be able to go much quicker than what we got. We were there all of qualifying, but then in the Fast Six we couldn’t really follow the leaders but we will take fourth.

It has been a messy weekend with a lot of red and yellow flags and crashes. So it feels good to come through all this with a P4 in qualifying. It’s a great result for the team.”

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON 5G CHEVROLET, TEAM PENSKE, QUALIFIED 7TH:

HOW TOUGH IS TRAFFIC OUT THERE IN QUALIFYING?

“It’s frustrating this weekend with traffic. It just sucks when they do it in the hairpin because it ruins the money lap. Man everyone backs up so much. P7 is alright. Can definitely do something from there. It’s better than where we started last year. Will work to get this Verizon 5G car on the podium or Victory Lane, At the least a top-five and a good points day. It’s just the accordion affect and there is just nothing you can do about it. It’s good if they do it on the backstretch it’s okay. You know you are going to have to abort that lap. But if they do it in the hairpin, you lose that lap and the next one after that. And there is nothing you can do when you are on someone else’s gearbox. In the car you can’t do much because you are in dirty air.”

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN, NO. 3 PPG CHEVROLET, TEAM PENSKE, QUALIFIED 9TH:

TALK ABOUT YOUR QUALIFYING:

“It’s just a cluster out there with all of that traffic Our Snap-On Chevy is very fast.. I don’t know what Marcus (Ericsson) was doing. I tried to do the right thing and pull out of his way and then he just stopped and clustered the whole thing up. I don’t know. We are all looking for gaps out there, and you pull over for a guy and then he just stops in front of you. It is what it is. It’s unfortunate, but we have a fast car and there is no reason we can’t cup up through. We will see what we’ve got. I just feel bad for the guys. They’ve worked hard and we had a solid car that I think we had a chance to be up there with Herta and challenge the Andrettl guys.

“I’ll be bombing up through there for sure tomorrow. Just going to have a big crack at it. It will be fun for sure. As Danny Ric (Daniel Riccardo) says, just lick the stamp and send it.”

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 ARROW MCLAREN SP VUSE CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED, 11TH:

ON QUALIFYING:

“We definitely made a step forward. We’ve just had a really tough weekend so far. We couldn’t quite get the balance right, but it was a lot better here in qualifying. I think I left some on the table and was a bit too cautious. It is good that the car was better in qualifying but there is a lot of risk and reward during a Long Beach lap. I left some on the table there, but we will try to make it better for the race and see what we’ve got.”

KYLE KIRKWOOD, NO. 14 ROKIT CHEVROLET, AJ FOYT RACING: QUALIFIED 12TH:

ON QUALIFYING:

“Just finished up qualifying here at the Long Beach Grand Prix. We had pretty good qualifying! Our goal was to get into the Top-12 and we made it into Q2. We transferred. Super happy with that. Of course we wanted more, but just didn’t have the pace to make it into the Fast Six. The car balance was good and we executed everything perfectly. We were just lacking a little bit of pace. Super happy with the performance and where we are starting tomorrow, We are surrounded by McClaren, and Penske, Ganassi and Andretti. We are there. We are in the mix. Hopefully the strategy plays out. The weather is supposed to be perfect tomorrow so really looking forward to it.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 ALZAMEND NEURO CHEVROLET, ED CARPENTER RACING, QUALIFIED 15TH:

ON QUALIFYING:

“I am not really satisfied with qualifying, though we have improved a lot from last year! There was definitely a Top 12 in there, unfortunately we just missed the balance. We will analyze everything and work to get better tomorrow. We are a lot more competitive than last year and we did have a great race last year, until the car broke down! Mike Conway won for ECR from 17th, I can in from 15th!”

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET, ED CARPENTER RACING, QUALIFIED 18TH:

ON QUALIFYING:

“We definitely made step forward today. We’re starting a bit higher up than we did last year with both cars. It is a bit of a shame that our time would have transferred us into the Fast 12 if we were in Group 1 instead of Group 2. That’s a good sign and shows how competitive our group was. We still need to take a step forward in grip, which we understand and will work on. We’re definitely in a better place than last year and we’ll see what we can put together for the race tomorrow.”

CALLUM ILOTT, NO. 77 DYNAMIC EDGE CHEVROLET, JUNCOS HOLLINGER RACING. QUALIFIED 22ND:

ON QUALIFYING:

“Really tough session for us. Unfortunately we just didn’t get it right. We thought we made some improvements, but unfortunately conditions changed and we didn’t maximize it. We have a little bit of work to do now. A few puzzles to solve. The 11 crew is tight and quite tough but we will move on. We will do some studying and make some changes and give it a go tomorrow.”

DALTON KELLETT, NO. 4 K-LINE INSULATORS CHEVROLET, AJ FOYT RACING QUALIFIED 24TH:

ON QUALIFYING:

“Just finished up qualifying here at Long Beach. Not really where we want to be starting on the grid tomorrow. It’s a long race, and we know we had a good race car when we were here six months ago at the end of the season, so I feel very confident about that. Pretty happy with the progression we’ve made during the weekend. I think we are on the right trajectory and if we have to keep executing on those points and I think we can more up during the race tomorrow.”

TATIANA CALDERON, NO. 11 ROKIT CHEVROLET, AJ FOYT RACING, QUALIFIED 26TH:

ON QUALIFYING:

“We just finished qualifying and every lap I am getting more familiar with the track and more comfortable in the car. It’s been too many red flags during practice. So hopefully we can get even more comfortable tomorrow during the race. I hope you will be watching tomorrow in the No. 11 Rokit Chevrolet car.”

