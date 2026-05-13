TOP FUEL’S JUSTIN ASHLEY LIKES TEAM’S PROGRESS APPROACHING GERBER COLLISION & GLASS NHRA ROUTE 66 NATIONALS

CHICAGO (May 13, 2026) – Justin Ashley heads to this weekend’s Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK at Route 66 Raceway feeling good about the path his SCAG Racing team is on.

There have been adjustments with new crew chiefs and new team members, but the Top Fuel standout continues to thrive, especially over the past three races.

After a slow start to the year, Ashley has picked up steam in his 12,000-horsepower dragster, advancing to two semifinals and a final round in the loaded Top Fuel category. This weekend’s race in Chicago also marks a massive event for the SCAG team, as hundreds of employees will be on hand at Route 66 Raceway.

Ashley loves the opportunity to put on a show for them as he seeks his first win of the season and at the fan-favorite facility.

“I think we’re on a good path,” Ashley said. “Tommy (Delago, crew chief) and Jason (McCullouch, co-crew chief) have a plan and I love the plan they’re following. It’s like building a new house. It’s a brand new combination and we started everything from scratch. We’re laying that foundation and I think you’ll see more of it start to come to fruition the next few races.

“I’m happy with how we’re doing and I know there’s areas where we’ll continue to improve. It’s been a lot of fun and I’ve really enjoyed this whole process through the first five races. We’ve got a championship group and we have a lot of fun together. We enjoy being around each other and it’s a great culture with this team.”

Last season, Tony Stewart (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed wins in Chicago. The event will again be broadcast on FS1, with final elimination coverage on Sunday, May 17, beginning at 5 p.m. ET. It is the sixth of 20 races during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season and fans can look forward to a number of highlights in Chicago, including:

An appearance from NHRA legend and Chicago native “The Greek,” Chris Karamesines, as NHRA honors his long career and accomplishments.

Karamesines will also be featured on the unique commemorative ticket for the race. Fans can scan the on-site signs at the track to purchase the commemorative ticket, which will be distinctive to each event.

On Sunday, the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free, limited-edition NHRA can cooler.

﻿A new-look Nitro Mall, special 75th anniversary displays and more.

Ashley will also get to take part in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, taking on reigning world champion Doug Kalitta in a semifinal rematch from the most recent event at South Georgia Motorsports Park.

Ashley will try to avenge that defeat and then parlay that into a victory against a field that features a host of standouts, including points leader Shawn Langdon, who won in Georgia and made the fastest run in NHRA history with an incredible blast of 345.00 mph. Others to watch include Leah Pruett, defending event winner Stewart, Gainesville winner Josh Hart, four-time world champion Antron Brown, rookie Maddi Gordon, Clay Millican and Chicago native Tony Schumacher.

But this is an important race for Ashley and SCAG Racing, with their headquarters not far from Route 66 Raceway. That means a great deal of their employees will be in attendance, which is something Ashley treasures, especially if he can bring him a victory.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Ashley said. “We’re out here representing this company and this is the first real opportunity to express our gratitude. There’s hundreds of employees at Metalcraft of Mayville who work hard and diligently at their jobs, and we’re looking forward to spending time with them.”

Funny Car’s Beckman will look for a repeat win against a field that features points leader J.R. Todd, and 2026 winners Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, Jordan Vandergriff and Chad Green.

Reigning Pro Stock world champion Dallas Glenn has continued his success on track this season with two wins on the season. His KB Titan Racing teammate and six-time world champion Greg Anderson is second after nabbing a win in Pomona. Matt Hartford has wins in Gainesville and Charlotte and is third.

Two-time Pro Stock Motorcycle world champ Gaige Herrera has yet to lose a round at Route 66 Raceway. Last season, he won his third consecutive race, defeating rival Matt Smith. Herrera won seven races last season, but it was his teammate, Richard Gadson, who earned the world title. Herrera, Gadson and Smith have wins in 2026.

The event will also feature competition in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, along with the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown.

Race fans in Chicago can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two rounds of qualifying at 1:30 and 4:00 p.m. CT on Friday, May 15, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, May 16 at 12:00 and 2:30 p.m. CT. Eliminations will begin at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 17. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday and Saturday at 11:30 p.m. before eliminations coverage at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK on May 14-17 at Route 66 Raceway, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.