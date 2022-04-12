JUSTIN ALLGAIER TO WHEEL SPIRE MOTORSPORTS’ NO. 77 BRANDT CHEVY CAMARO AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

CONCORD, N.C. (April 11, 2022) – Spire Motorsports announced today NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) veteran and current championship contender Justin Allgaier will drive the team’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

BRANDT will serve as the team’s primary sponsor and the No. 77 machine will feature a paint scheme similar to Allgaier’s NXS machine.

“Our business is about helping farmers grow healthy, profitable crops from the dirt so it doesn’t get much more exciting for us than to compete at the world’s most iconic stadium on dirt in the BRANDT No. 77,” said Rick Brandt, CEO and President of BRANDT. “Add that to our driver, Justin Allgaier, being one of the most experienced dirt track racers competing in NASCAR and we just had to be a part of this historic Easter Sunday race.”

The Food City Dirt Race will mark Allgaier’s first NCS start this season. He made two starts (Pocono2 – Talladega2) behind the wheel of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 in 2021.

Allgaier, 35, is the full-time driver of JR Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NXS and also a veteran of NASCAR’s premier series with 79 starts on his résumé. The Riverton, Ill., native is currently seventh in the NXS championship point standings on the strength of two top-five and four top-10 finishes eight races into the 2022 campaign.

“Since the NASCAR Xfinity Series has the weekend off, we decided to have a little fun over Easter and go mix it up at Bristol Motor Speedway,” offered Allgaier. “When BRANDT decided to come on board with Spire Motorsports for the Food City Dirt Race, it was really a no brainer. It’s going to be a fun change of pace to play in the dirt with all the Cup Series regulars. Spire Motorsports and (No. 77 crew chief) Kevin Bellicourt always bring a good piece to the race track so we’ll have a solid shot of putting together a good run.”

“When we have an opportunity to put someone in the seat, Justin Allgaier is always part of the conversation,” explained Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “BRANDT and Justin have almost become synonymous with one another and they’ve both been part of the Spire family for many years. Justin is also a talented dirt racer so having him in the No. 77 this weekend is a great opportunity for everyone involved.”

The Food City Dirt Race from Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, April 17 beginning at 7p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The ninth of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About BRANDT …

A leading agricultural company, BRANDT serves growers around the globe. Founded in 1953 by Glen Brandt and his sister Evelyn Brandt Thomas to help Illinois farmers adopt new and profitable technologies, the company has experienced aggressive growth under the leadership of President and CEO Rick Brandt. Innovation, technology and strong customer service are a few of the core beliefs that drive BRANDT today. BRANDT’s focus is providing the products and services that give growers the best opportunity for return while building a stronger, healthier and more abundant food supply.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2022, Spire Motorsports will field two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries. Corey LaJoie will drive the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in NASCAR’s premier series for the entire 2022 campaign while Josh Bilicki and Landon Cassill will split time in the team’s No. 77 entry. The team will also field a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019.