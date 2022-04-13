Weekend schedule for Bristol Dirt

The NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series travel to Bristol Motor Speedway this week for some dirt track racing under the lights while the Xfinity Series is off.

Last year’s inaugural dirt race at Bristol was the first time in over 50 years that the Cup Series had competed on dirt. This weekend we will see the first race on dirt with the Next Gen car.

Several Cup Series drivers will also compete in the Truck Series event including Joey Logano and Harrison Burton for Team DGR, Chase Elliott (Spire Motorsports) and Austin Dillon (Young’s Motorsports).

Friday, April 15

2 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying race assignment via random drawing (Virtual)

3 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying race assignment via random drawing (Virtual)

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series First Practice/All entries – FS1

4:05 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice/All entries – FS1

5:35 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice/All entries – FS1

6:35 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice/All entries – FS1

Saturday, April 16

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series/Four 15-lap qualifying races – FS2

6 p.m.: Cup Series/Four 15-lap qualifying races – FS2

8 p.m.: Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

Stages 40/90/150 Laps = 75 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $599,224

Post-Race: Press Pass Live

Sunday, April 17

7 p.m.: Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

Stages 75/150/250 Laps = 125 Miles)

FOX/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $7,374,089

Post-Race: Press Pass Live

Bristol Dirt Track Qualifying Procedure (per NASCAR)

Qualifying Race Starting Lineup – Random draw will determine the qualifying race designation and starting position for the qualifying race. The draw will be in order of current owner points.

Qualifying Races – Four qualifying races held at 15 laps each with only green flag laps counted – no overtime rule. Free pass and wave around procedures will be in effect.

Points Earned During Qualifying Races – Drivers will accumulate points in the qualifying races based on finishing position and passing points. The points total of a driver’s passing points and race finishing position points determines the starting position for the feature event.

Passing Points = The difference between the assigned starting position and finishing position.

Go forward and accumulate passing points

Go backward or finish where you started = zero passing points

Qualifying Race Finishing Position Points = Points received for the driver’s finishing position.

Finish first and get 10 points, second place gets 9 points, and so on.

Tiebreaker: Decided by owner points