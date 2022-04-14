Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Ruedebusch

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 34th

2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 101

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Kaz Grala back as the driver of the No. 02 Ruedebusch Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the third time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas (COTA) respectively.

Sponsor Intel: Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. will serve as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for his 37th Truck Series start.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate and Facility Consulting.

The Lowdown: Last month, Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday night’s race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

In addition to Las Vegas, COTA and Bristol, Grala will also compete at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Ill.), Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track Stats: Saturday night’s Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race will mark Grala’s inaugural Truck Series start at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

While he doesn’t have any experience on the dirt at the 0.533-mile dirt track, he has two starts in Thunder Valley on the pavement in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Dirt Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track, Grala has made just one start throughout his career at the famed Eldora Speedway in Eldora Ohio in 2017.

Driving for GMS Racing, Grala started his No. 33 15-40 Connection Chevrolet Silverado third but was eliminated from the competition after a Lap 34 accident.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | United Rentals 200 Race Recap: Kaz Grala’s teammate Jesse Little piloted the No. 02 Skuttle Tight in a Thursday night thunder at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 7th.

Mother Nature soaked the 0.526-mile paperclip oval canceling practice and qualifying and setting the field by NASCAR metrics.

Little started the 200-lap 25th and comfortably moved inside the top-20 and appeared headed towards another top-15 finish before being tagged by another competitor late in the race sent Little into a spin.

With little time to recover, Little and the Young’s Motorsports team settled for a disappointing 27th place finish.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Ruedebusch Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his seventh Truck Series race. The Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race will be his first race as crew chief at the 0.533-mile Dirt Track.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: “Even though I don’t know much about dirt, I’m so excited to get to Bristol this weekend. I have basically zero dirt experience, but I surprised myself and ran really well at Eldora the one time I raced it in 2017.

“Bristol looks a lot different so I’m sure I’ll have my work cut out for me, but no matter what I know it’s going to be a blast and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got. It sure would be a fun race to win. Our goal is clear!”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): RimTyme | Scorpion Offroad Wheels

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 22nd

2022 Owner Points Position: 27th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 9

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Somewhat Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to the popular Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track getting comfortable aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.

No. 125: This weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Boyd will make his 125th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 72nd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Anchor Partner: Last month, Spencer Boyd announced that RimTyme will serve as an anchor partner on his No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

RimTyme will serve as the primary marketing for seven races this season while serving as an associate marketing partner for the remaining 16 races.

RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires carries more custom rims than the traditional wheel shop. They have a large selection of name-brand custom wheels available in the latest styles, finishes, colors, and sizes.

In addition to a variety of wheel brands, RimTyme carries popular tire brands for everyday driving needs at affordable prices to fit any budget.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Boyd and the Young’s Motorsports team welcome Scorpion Offroad Wheels as a co-primary partner for Saturday night’s duel in the dirt.

Scorpion Offroad Wheels are in stock and available at RimTyme stores nationwide.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track Stats: Saturday night’s Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race will mark Boyd’s second start at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Last March, Boyd started his No. 20 Eco Twist Chevrolet 31st and earned a lead-lap 25th place finish.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Dirt Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track, Boyd has just one start throughout his career at Bristol in 2021.

Entering this weekend’s race, Boyd aims to improve his 31st place average starting position and 25th place average finishing spot.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | United Rentals 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Boyd made his 71st career Truck Series start.

Mother Nature soaked the 0.526-mile paperclip oval canceling practice and qualifying and setting the field by NASCAR metrics.

Boyd started the 200-lap race 24th and comfortably moved toward the top-20 but shortly before the end of Stage 1, he began to experience fuel pick-up issues.

The mechanical gremlin sent Boyd and the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports team to the garage on a couple of different occasions, before eventually retiring from the event because of the electrical issue.

The team would be credited with a 33rd place finish and 119 of the 200 laps complete.

To The Point(s): Entering the Bristol Dirt, Boyd sits 22nd in the championship standings.

29 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Austin Wayne Self with 18 races remaining this season.

61 points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings occupied by Tyler Ankrum.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 27th in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 71 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.6.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 51st NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday night. In his previous 50 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his second race as crew chief at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: “I am looking forward to getting dirty this weekend with our No. 12 RimTyme | Scorpion Offroad Wheels Chevrolet Silverado RST and building on my Bristol Dirt debut last March and contending for a strong finish on Saturday night.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Austin Dillon

Primary Partner(s): K&L Ready Mix

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: N/A

2022 Owner Points Position: 28th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 1

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back Champ: This weekend at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Young’s Motorsports welcomes 2011 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Austin Dillon as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Sponsor Intel: Dillon will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST with support from K&L Ready Mix.

K&L Ready Mix is a mid-level ready-mix concrete supplier in Northwest Ohio.

Founded in 1957, we began our journey hauling construction aggregates for several years until we felt we had enough knowledge of local aggregates, we joined the concrete industry.

Our six concrete plants were strategically placed so that we could overlap our coverage area, making it easier for more than any one plant to service the same area or increase plant production on large-scale jobs.

This allows us to batch concrete at multiple plants for the same job if necessary or focus our services to local customers out of multiple locations should it be required.

Our resources are mostly locally purchased, with multiple locations able to utilize the same materials in an effort to keep our products consistent from one mix to the next.

Austin Dillon Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track Stats: Saturday night’s Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race will mark Dillon’s inaugural Truck Series start at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

While he doesn’t have dirt experience in Trucks, Dillon finished 21st in the inaugural Food City Cup Dirt Race at Bristol last March after starting ninth.

Austin Dillon Truck Series Dirt Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track, Dillon has three starts at Eldora Speedway.

Dillon won the inaugural Mudsummer Classic in 2013 after starting 19th. He carries an average dirt finish of 5.7 at the Ohio dirt facility from 2013 to 2015 respectively.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | United Rentals 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway, rookie and modified standout Dillon Steuer made his Truck Series debut.

Mother Nature soaked the 0.526-mile paperclip oval canceling practice and qualifying and setting the field by NASCAR metrics.

Steuer started the 200-lap race 33rd and steadily made progress forward but was wiped out from the competition in Stage 3 after contact from another competitor relegating the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports team to a 32nd place finish.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Dillon as crew chief of the No. 20 K&L Ready Mix Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 88th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday night.

In his previous 87 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

This weekend marks his inaugural race as crew chief at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Austin Dillon Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: “Bristol Dirt is a fun race for the mechanics, crew chiefs and engineers because it’s just an exciting way to race to bring everything back to your short track roots and have the chance to work on the cars during the breaks.

“Everyone is slinging stuff and trying to find some speed and exploring how to improve the car in ways that you wouldn’t normally get to go about it when you’re at a normal NASCAR race. I’m looking forward to running the NASCAR Truck Series race with Young’s Motorsports. it will be good to get a little bit more experience with the track and the transitions it takes.”

Race Information:

The Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race (150 laps | 75 miles) is the sixth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Fri. April 15, 2022, from 3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. A final practice has been etched from 5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. Qualifying races will follow on race day, Sat., April 16, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).