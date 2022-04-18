CHEVY NCS AT BRISTOL DIRT: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FOOD CITY DIRT RACE

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES & QUOTES

APRIL 17, 2022

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2ND TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1

4TH KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

6TH ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

8TH CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CAMARO ZL1

10TH TY DILLON, NO. 42 FOOD CITY / GAIN CAMARO ZL1

12TH DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 TOOTSIES ORCHID LOUNGE CAMARO ZL1

14TH JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

18TH WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

19TH COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 NATIONS GUARD CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kyle Busch (Toyota)

2nd Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

3rd Joey Logano (Ford)

4th Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

5th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway with the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 2nd

TYLER, TALK ME THROUGH TURNS THREE AND FOUR. WHAT TOOK PLACE OVER THERE? WHAT ARE THE EMOTIONS RIGHT NOW?

“I don’t think I did everything right, to be honest with you. (Chase) Briscoe was able to run me back down there. Just looking at it, I should have done a little bit better job of just — I don’t know. I shouldn’t have let him get that close. He ran me back down. Worked really hard to do that.

I mean, you’re racing on dirt; going for the move on the final corner. It’s everything that as a driver you hope to battle for in his situation. Made it really exciting for the fans, so…

It does suck, but we were able to finish second still. I’m being honest. I should have done a better job and pulled away so he wasn’t in range to try to make that move. That’s how I look at it.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 4th

“We had a good No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy all night. We could have been a lot better, but I still feel like we had a car capable of winning if things played out differently. I think the weather kind of had everyone on the fence on what to do. But either way, it was fun. Getting back up there to the top-five was good. I wasn’t sure if we could get it done restarting 20-something to start the final stage. I had a lot of fun and hopefully next year, we can get our car a little better and run towards the front even more.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 8th

ELLIOTT’S THOUGHTS ON THE RACE DURING THE FIRST RAIN DELAY:

“Towards the end of that first stage, I feel like I started finally halfway figuring it out and was able to go forward some. A lot of it is just whether you get the bottom or the top. We don’t have to choose, but it’s really unfair regardless of which end you’re on. Unfortunately, those last couple restarts, we had the top. And all kind of at the same time, I felt like I was able to finally make some pace whenever I did get some track position too.

Appreciate everybody on our No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Chevy this weekend for sticking with it and sticking with me. I’ve struggled. I’m excited to have made some improvements throughout the race.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 14th

“Not the day we wanted in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1, but we got a good top 15 out of it. I led the team in the wrong direction for changes and got myself behind a little. Overall, it was a productive weekend. We got a heat race win and ran up front during stage one. I just backed myself into a corner, but I’m proud of this team’s effort.”

NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 16 CHEVY TRUCK MONTH CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 27th

“We were trying to keep our No. 16 Chevy Truck Month Camaro ZL1 in one piece – that was my main goal. Unfortunately, I had nowhere to go and got caught up in a wreck. I’m thankful for everyone’s hard work on this Kaulig Racing team. Our first couple of races haven’t gone the way we have wanted them to, but we will keep building. The cars are fast, and I’m starting to learn and get better as we go.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined due to mechanical failure; Finished 31st

“We had such a fast Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet, and I love racing on dirt so I just wish we could have been there for the end. Both of our teams were a little worried about our air boxes because we stayed out at the end of Stage 2 instead of pitting. It didn’t work out for the No. 3 team. Too much dirt got into the engine, and we ended up losing the motor. It’s unfortunate because our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet was pretty good, and we had a decent restart before it shut down on me. I’m thankful no one ko’d me there. I fell back so fast that I was waiting for somebody to get me big. I tried to hold it straight. I was just completely out of power. I want to congratulate my teammate, Tyler Reddick, on a great race. He drove his butt off, got up there and was good. He didn’t get his win tonight, but if RCR keeps giving us cars like these we both will be in Victory Lane soon.”

