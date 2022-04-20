Weekend schedule for Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series will also complete Saturday afternoon in the General Tire 250.

The Camping World Truck Series will have some time off but will return to compete on May 6 at Darlington Raceway.

Brad Keselowski leads all Cup Series active drivers with six wins at the 2.66-mile track and is the defending race winner.

The Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program continues with AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill eligible to contend for the $100,000 bonus.

Friday, April 22

4 p.m.: ARCA practice – Groups (Impound)

No TV

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds)

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 23

11 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds)

FS1/MRN/ SiriusXM

1 p.m: ARCA General Tire 250 – 202.16 miles (76 Laps)

FS1/MRN

4 p.m.: Xfinity Ag-Pro 300

Stages 25/50/113 Laps = 300.58 Miles

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,475,583

Sunday, April 24

3 p.m.: Cup Series GEICO 500

Stages 60/120/188 Laps = 500 Miles

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $7,420,008