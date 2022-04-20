Search
Weekend schedule for Talladega

By Angela Campbell
During the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series will also complete Saturday afternoon in the General Tire 250.

The Camping World Truck Series will have some time off but will return to compete on May 6 at Darlington Raceway.

Brad Keselowski leads all Cup Series active drivers with six wins at the 2.66-mile track and is the defending race winner.

The Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program continues with AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill eligible to contend for the $100,000 bonus.

Friday, April 22

4 p.m.: ARCA practice – Groups (Impound)
No TV

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds)
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 23
11 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds)
FS1/MRN/ SiriusXM

1 p.m: ARCA General Tire 250 – 202.16 miles (76 Laps)
FS1/MRN

4 p.m.: Xfinity Ag-Pro 300
Stages 25/50/113 Laps = 300.58 Miles
FOX/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $1,475,583

Sunday, April 24

3 p.m.: Cup Series GEICO 500
Stages 60/120/188 Laps = 500 Miles
FOX/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $7,420,008

Active Race Winners (10)WinsSeasons
Brad Keselowski62021, 2017, 2016. 2014, 2012, 2009
Joey Logano32018, 2016, 2015
Ryan Blaney22020, 2019
Denny Hamlin22020, 2014
Bubba Wallace12021
Chase Elliott12019
Aric Almirola12018
Ricky Stenhouse Jr12017
Kevin Harvick12010
Kyle Busch12008


Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
