Logitech G Partners with Three-Time Daytona 500 Champion Denny Hamlin

Logitech G grows relationship with 23XI Racing as they continue to expand their presence in NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (April 19, 2022) – Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, is expanding its NASCAR presence and relationship with 23XI Racing through a new partnership with Denny Hamlin, 23XI Racing co-owner and driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing.

A partner with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace since 2021, Logitech G also now becomes an official 23XI Racing team partner. Wallace’s driver suit throughout the season will feature the Logitech G logo, which will also adorn the sleeve of Hamlin’s driver suit, and the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD will carry the logo at select races this season. Additionally, Logitech will be featured with a full paint scheme on 23XI Racing’s No. 23 Toyota for 10 races during the 2022 eNASCAR iRacing Series.

“I love working with brands that are on the forefront of technology and innovation,” said Hamlin. “This is such a natural fit for me, as I’ve used their wheels and accessories for years in my own gaming rigs. Being a professional driver and a sim racer, I see the value in how important sim racing is to the growth of our sport. Logitech G is an integral part of that as it sits squarely at the intersection of technology and racing.”

“Denny is a superstar of NASCAR and we’re very proud to be selected to be an official partner to Denny and 23XI Racing. Not only is he a veteran leader and a top contender in the NASCAR Cup Series, but his work to raise awareness and help those with cystic fibrosis and other chronic conditions is an inspiration to us all,” said Peter Kingsley, CMO at Logitech G. “We are excited to partner with Denny to help continue to engage with NASCAR fans and eracing fans alike.”

Logitech has been a part of racing since the introduction of the first sim racing steering wheel, the Logitech G25, and continues to introduce race fans and gamers to the world of sim racing with products like the G923 racing wheel with TRUEFORCE technology, as well as the Logitech G Challenge, the largest sim racing competition for amateur drivers and motorsport enthusiasts.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks – made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

About Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. During his 17-year career in NASCAR’s top division, the Chesterfield, Va. native has racked up a total of 47 NASCAR Cup Series victories, including three Daytona 500 wins—one of only six drivers in history to have won NASCAR’s premier race three or more times. A model of consistency, Hamlin has qualified for NASCAR’s postseason 15 times in 16 full-time seasons. In 2020, Hamlin co-founded 23XI Racing with long-time friend and business partner Michael Jordan. In addition to his racing endeavors, Hamlin started The Denny Hamlin Foundation which has raised more than $2 million for organizations that focus on cystic fibrosis research, treatment advances, and overall quality of life care. For more information, visit dennyhamlin.com.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI Racing its first-ever victory. 23XI Racing expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.