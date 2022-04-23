INDYCAR Champion Josef Newgarden urges drivers to keep the focus on the road through NABC partnership with PPG to raise awareness about distracted driving

NABC partners with PPG to raise awareness about distracted driving

INDYCAR Champion Josef Newgarden urges drivers to keep the focus on the road

CHARLOTTE (April 23, 2022) — The National Auto Body Council® (NABC) today announced the launch of campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving with the help of partner PPG (NYSE: PPG) and its NTT INDYCAR® SERIES driver, Josef Newgarden.

PPG will work with NABC® and utilize the star power of Newgarden, a two-time INDYCAR Champion, to support National Distracted Driving Awareness month, part of NABC’s Drive Out Distraction program, launched last year to raise public awareness about one of the leading causes of traffic collisions.

During Distracted Driving Month, NABC® is running a social media campaign to share the message about the dangers of distracted driving. It also has provided NABC® members with educational materials to use in their locations to inform their customers of ways they can be safer on the road.

“Education and intervention remain critical to promoting safe driving. We want to provide some simple solutions that help eliminate distraction in the vehicle, and by working with PPG, we can amp up the volume on our campaign,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of the NABC® Board of Directors. “For example, by simply turning on your ‘do not disturb’ message, you can greatly reduce interruptions from phone calls, texts and posts that take your attention away from the road.”

“We are proud to be partnering with the NABC® on this important topic because safety is a key PPG value,” said Tom Wolf, PPG strategic sales account director, Automotive Refinish. “Whether at work, home, or on the move, we encourage safe practices to ensure that everyone returns home safely each day.”

Newgarden, a 21-time INDYCAR race winner, added: “Being a racecar driver, focus while behind the wheel is key to success. The same can be said for driving a personal car on the road. Talking and texting on cell phones can create distractions, and so can other activities such as turning the radio, focusing on GPS, or eating and drinking. We need to make sure we stay focused on the road to help keep everyone safe.”

The NABC® Drive Out Distraction program educates drivers and their passengers about reducing distracted driving with a national campaign that focuses on:

Preparing for the road trip by downloading directions, checking weather and traffic conditions, setting the radio station and familiarizing yourself with the vehicle controls

Reducing cell phone distractions by setting devices to “do not disturb”

Eliminating in-car interruptions by securing pets, buckling in children and reminding passengers not to distract the driver with inappropriate behavior

To learn more about the NABC® Drive Out Distraction program or to take the #NABCDriveOutDistraction challenge, visit https://nationalautobodycouncil.org/programs/distracted-driving/.

