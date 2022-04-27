RFK Weekly Advance | Dover

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Dover

RFK heads north to Dover Motor Speedway for 400 miles of racing Sunday afternoon, a track where Jack Roush has nine wins, third-most of any track on the circuit. Both RFK drivers are former winners at the Monster Mile with Brad Keselowski earning a Cup win back in 2012, and Chris Buescher going to victory lane in 2015 in Xfinity.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Sunday, May 1 | 3 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

The Monster Mash

RFK’s nine wins in the NCS at Dover ranks third for the organization trailing only Michigan and Bristol with 13 and 11, respectively. Dover also ranks second in top-fives (52) and third in top-10s (84) for the organization.

Get the Broom

RFK swept the NCS and NASCAR Xfinity Series spring races at Dover in 2004 and 2011, and won both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and NCS races at the track in 2006.

First in the First State

RFK has won in all three major NASCAR series at Dover (9 NCS, 6 NXS and 2 NCWTS). RFK won its first race at Dover in the NCS from the pole in the fall of 1997 with former driver Mark Martin.

To Xfinity and Beyond

RFK has recorded six victories at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Chris Buescher, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards. Buescher recorded his victory in June 2015, Biffle earned victories in the spring event in both 2002 and 2004, while Edwards took the checkered flag in the spring of 2007 and swept both races in 2011.

Tale of the Tape

RFK has started 220 NCS races at Dover with 84 top-10 and 52 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004), Greg Biffle (2005, 2008), Matt Kenseth (2006, 2011) and Carl Edwards (2007) are responsible for RFK’s combined nine Cup wins at the 1-mile track. Overall, a Jack Roush Ford has led 3892 laps at Dover.

RFK Dover Wins

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

1999-2 Martin Cup

2000-1 Busch Truck

2002-1 Biffle NXS

2004-1 Martin Cup

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-1 KensethCup

2006-1 Martin Truck

2007-2 EdwardsCup

2007-1 EdwardsNXS

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2011-1 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2015-1 Buescher NXS