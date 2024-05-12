Brad Keselowski is back on top with a win at Darlington Raceway

Brad Keselowski is back in Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway after a 110-race winless drought. He captured the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Sunday evening, earning his 36th career win and the second at the 1.366-mile track.

It was also his first win as a co-owner and driver for RFK Racing and his first trip to Victory Lane since taking the checkered flag at Talladega in April 2021 for Team Penske.

“It’s just so great to be here in Darlington, Keselowski said. “I love this track. I love coming here. It’s a special place to me whether you win or not, but to run up front all day and have a great car, qualify up front, it was just an awesome day for Castrol.

“I’m glad for Ford. Ford has been working really hard to get us up here and here we are. We got them a win, so they don’t have to hear about that anymore. I’m happy for Ford. Hopefully, there are more great things to come.

“It was a total team effort from the top to the bottom to get us to where we could have a fast car. We executed on pit road, led laps and were there when it counted at the end.”

Ty Gibbs finished second in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota, his career-best result in the Cup Series and his seventh top-10 of 2024.

Josh Berry earned a third-place result in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and was the highest-finishing rookie. Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five.

Kyle Larson leads the point standings despite a disappointing finish. He won the first stage but lost the handling of his car. Finally, on Lap 254 during the final stage, Larson spun due to a flat left-rear tire and took his car to the garage, ending his day early.

The post-race inspection was completed with no issues, confirming Keselowski as the winner.

Next week the Cup Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race.

Darlington Goodyear 400 Race Results: