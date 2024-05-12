Search
Featured HeadlineFeatured StoriesRace CentralRC NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski is back on top with a win at Darlington Raceway

By Angela Campbell
2 Minute Read
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Brad Keselowski is back in Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway after a 110-race winless drought. He captured the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Sunday evening, earning his 36th career win and the second at the 1.366-mile track.

It was also his first win as a co-owner and driver for RFK Racing and his first trip to Victory Lane since taking the checkered flag at Talladega in April 2021 for Team Penske.

“It’s just so great to be here in Darlington, Keselowski said. “I love this track. I love coming here. It’s a special place to me whether you win or not, but to run up front all day and have a great car, qualify up front, it was just an awesome day for Castrol.

“I’m glad for Ford. Ford has been working really hard to get us up here and here we are. We got them a win, so they don’t have to hear about that anymore. I’m happy for Ford. Hopefully, there are more great things to come.

“It was a total team effort from the top to the bottom to get us to where we could have a fast car. We executed on pit road, led laps and were there when it counted at the end.”

Ty Gibbs finished second in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota, his career-best result in the Cup Series and his seventh top-10 of 2024.

Josh Berry earned a third-place result in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and was the highest-finishing rookie. Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five.

Kyle Larson leads the point standings despite a disappointing finish. He won the first stage but lost the handling of his car. Finally, on Lap 254 during the final stage, Larson spun due to a flat left-rear tire and took his car to the garage, ending his day early.

The post-race inspection was completed with no issues, confirming Keselowski as the winner.

Next week the Cup Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race.

Darlington Goodyear 400 Race Results:

  1. Brad Keselowski
  2. Ty Gibbs
  3. Josh Berry
  4. Denny Hamlin
  5. Chase Briscoe
  6. William Byron
  7. Bubba Wallace
  8. Alex Bowman
  9. Justin Haley
  10. Michael McDowell
  11. Ross Chastain
  12. Chase Elliott
  13. Christopher Bell
  14. Noah Gragson
  15. Todd Gillian
  16. Corey LaJoie
  17. Ryan Preece
  18. Kaz Grala
  19. Erik Jones
  20. Austin Cindric
  21. Joey Logano
  22. Harrison Burton
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. Daniel Suarez
  25. Martin Truex Jr.
  26. Carson Hocevar
  27. Kyle Busch
  28. Austin Dillon
  29. Derek Kraus
  30. Chris Buescher
  31. John Hunter Nemechek
  32. Tyler Reddick
  33. Daniel Henric
  34. Kyle Larson
  35. Zane Smith
  36. Ryan Blaney

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Buescher, Reddick involved in post-race altercation amid late-race battle at Darlington

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category