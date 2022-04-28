CHEVROLET AT CHARLOTTE

What: Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

When: Friday, April 29-Sunday, May 1

Where: zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina

TV: FS1 will telecast eliminations at 7 p.m. ET May 1

Chevrolet nitro drivers aim to make more four-wide magic

John Force Racing has enviable Top Fuel, Funny Car record in event at zMAX Dragway

DETROIT (April 28, 2022) – Having won two National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Top Fuel races in a row, Brittany Force is enthusiastically looking forward to this weekend’s Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

The driver of the Flav-R-Pac/Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster will arrive at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, as the Top Fuel points leader after her April 24 victory at Houston Raceway Park. Her 13th career Top Fuel win followed a victory April 3 in the four-wide event in Las Vegas – the first time she has won back-to-back races.

“Getting back-to-back wins is huge for us, and we’re back in the seat this weekend so we’ll try to do it again in Charlotte,” said Force, who was the No. 1 qualifier and runner-up in the 2021 four-wide event at the track. “All the hard work by our team, for it to pay off with two wins in a row, it’s great for them and I’m really proud of all of my guys.”

Her father – 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force – was also the No. 1 qualifier and won the 2021 four-wide race — 11 years after he won the inaugural four-wide event at zMAX Dragway. Both earned top qualifier honors in the conventional race in July, with Brittany again rolling to a runner-up finish.

Brittany holds the Top Fuel track records, set last May, of 3.662 seconds and 333.49 mph.

“Our Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is ahead of ourselves compared to our 2021 season, when we had only one win halfway through the season in Topeka,” said Brittany Force, who won at zMAX Dragway in 2016 to become the first female racer to win a four-wide event. “We already have two wins under our belt and are only five races in.

“That sets the tone for a strong season. We are in a good position and currently in the points lead. Our team has had success at four-wide races and we’re looking to make it three in a row this weekend.”

In 2014, Robert Hight won the Funny Car four-wide race at zMAX Dragway, starting a three-race streak of Victory Circle visits. Teammate John Force, who was runner-up to Hight a month earlier at the Gatornationals, placed second. Hight won two weeks later at Houston and defeated teammate Courtney Force in the final in mid-May at Atlanta. Overall, Hight either won or was runner-up in six of the seven races to start the season. He went on to record five wins for the season.

With two wins and a 12-3 elimination round record in the Auto Club of Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS to start the ’22 season, Hight heads to Concord second in the Funny Car standings.

“We’ve had a lot of success at zMAX and we’ll be looking to add that success this weekend,” said Hight, who is tied for most pro wins at the track with six.

The event will also feature drivers of the Chevrolet COPO Camaro in the second round of the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown. Len Lottig drove his COPO Camaro to victory at Gainesville in the first of the eight events.

Chevrolet Pro Stock teams and drivers are idle until the NHRA New England Nationals on June 3-5 in Epping, New Hampshire. Erica Enders, who has won the past two races and three overall in the Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS for Elite Motorsports, is the points leader.

CHEVROLET FROM THE COCKPIT

TOP FUEL

BRITTANY FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, FLAV-R-PAC/MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET DRAGSTER (winner at Las Vegas and Houston; first in points): “Heading to Charlotte Four-Wide this weekend on such a high after back-to-back wins in Las Vegas and Houston. Our Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is ahead of ourselves compared to our 2021 season, when we had only one win halfway through the season in Topeka. We already have two wins under our belt and are only five races in. That sets the tone for a strong season. We are in a good position and currently in the points lead. Our team has had success at Four-Wide races and we’re looking to make it three in a row this weekend.”

AUSTIN PROCK, JOHN FORCE RACING, MONTANA BRAND/ROCKY MOUNTAIN TWIST CHEVROLET DRAGSTER (runner-up at Pomona opener): “I’m happy to be back in Charlotte for the Four-Wide Nationals. I’m looking forward to going some rounds and showing what this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team is capable. We’re striding in the right direction, learning a lot. I’m really comfortable in the car. It’s going to be a successful weekend; I can feel it.”

FUNNY CAR

JOHN FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, PEAK BLUEDEF PLATINUM CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (two-time winner of the four-wide format at the track; fifth in points): “I’m not worried about this PEAK team. Danny Hood and Tim Fabrisi, they’ll be ready to go in Charlotte.”

ROBERT HIGHT, JOHN FORCE RACING, AUTO CLUB OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (two-time winner this season; second in points; six-time winner at the track, including twice in four-wide format): “We’ve had a great start to the season, there’s no doubt about it. These guys have been working hard and we’ve had some consistency. The Auto Club Chevy has qualified well, picked up some little points and we’ve got some round wins on Sunday. We just need to pick it up, turn on those win lights. That’s something I think we can do in Charlotte. We’ve had a lot of success at zMAX and we’ll be looking to add that success this weekend.”

