RCR Event Preview – Dover Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Dover Motor Speedway … Richard Childress Racing has four NASCAR Cup Series victories at Dover Motor Speedway. Dale Earnhardt won three times, a sweep of both races in 1989 and the 1993 spring event. He led 831 of 1,000 possible laps in 1989 plus the most laps (226 of 500) in the 1993 event. Jeff Burton won the 2006 fall event at Dover to claim his first Dover win and first victory of the 2006 season. The Welcome, N.C., based organization has 24 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes at the Monster Mile.

Xfinity Series Stats at Dover … RCR owns three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at Dover, two by Clint Bowyer (falls races in 2006 and 2009). Jeff Burton also won spring event in 2006, rallying from the 36th-place starting position and giving RCR a sweep of the Xfinity Series races.

Introducing the Next Gen … NASCAR’s Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which officially debuted in 2022, is a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing. With technology at the forefront, Richard Childress Racing has played a unique and critical role in helping to bring this new on-track identity to life, working closely with OEMs, other teams and NASCAR to build and test the initial prototype.

Catch Saturday’s Action … The A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action in Dover … The Duramax Drydene 400 will be televised live on Saturday, May 1 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



This Week’s BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 at Dover Motor Speedway … Dillon has 16 previous NASCAR Cup Series starts to his credit at Dover Motor Speedway, earning his best finish of seventh in October 2018 and finishing 14th in his most recent appearance at the track in May 2021. In eight previous NASCAR Xfinity Series appearances at the track, Dillon’s best finish is fourth in May 2015, and he is the June 2013 Xfinity Series pole sitter at the Monster Mile. The 2011 NASCAR Truck Series champion has two starts at the track in the Truck Series, earning his best finish of fourth in the May 2011 event. He also finished ninth at the track in a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Sponsors the No. 3 at Dover International Speedway … BREZTRI is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Dover with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Does Dover drive like a giant Bristol, or not so much?

“Not so much. There’s a lot of aero stuff that comes into play at Dover because you’re going so fast. You see different lines come into play as the rubber builds up. It’s always fun on a long run when you can run way up by the fence and find speed. I’m looking forward to it.”

This Week’s Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Dover Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick heads to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend for the fourth time of his NASCAR Cup Series career. ­­­He made his first Cup Series start at the 1-mile Delaware track in 2020. Most recently, the series visited Dover once in 2021 and Reddick started 12th and finished eighth.

About Guaranteed Rate … Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has more than 8,000 employees in 500 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, funding more than $95 billion in total loan volume in 2021 alone. Powered by its belief in positivity, the company has become one of the largest retail lenders in the nation. Guaranteed Rate delivers innovative technology, including the world’s first Digital Mortgage, low rates and unparalleled customer service.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

What are you looking forward to most as we head to Dover this weekend?

“There will be new challenges with the Next Gen car on the high banks of Dover. Trend of the car has leaned towards more grip everywhere we have gone so far this season. I expect it to be a physically demanding race and the pace of the car to be faster than what we’ve had in the past. It’s definitely going to put on an exciting show for the fans and it will really test the drivers.”

How do you stay positive, even when you have rough weekends?

“Every weekend is a new opportunity with this new car. It really is a fine line to get the balance of the car right. The work and preparation we put in during the week gives us confidence. Our team works really hard each and every week and deserve better results than what we saw at Talladega. We’re ready for this next stretch of races, they’re all pretty good tracks for us.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Dover Motor Speedway … Creed will be making his first Dover Motor Speedway start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday afternoon. He led 60 laps in two NASCAR Truck Series starts at Dover. Entering this weekend’s race at Dover, Creed has two top-10 finishes (Las Vegas and Atlanta) and has scored 91 points on superspeedways this season. He is 14th in the Xfinity Series drivers standings, 57 points outside of the top 10.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

SHELDON CREED QUOTES:

What’s the mindset heading to Dover?

“Dover is awesome and I really enjoy racing there. It’s really fast and hopefully your car turns good and isn’t too free. I personally don’t feel the drop off into the corners but really feel the banking in the corners. I feel the rise out of the corners more than dropping off in the turns but that’s just me.”

What does your car need to do handling-wise to be good at Dover?

“When I’ve been good at Dover, I’ve been a little free and been able to turn underneath people. You’ll be a little free on the straightaway but I’ve been really fast that way. I think it’s better than being tight on to the straightaway.”

How challenging is pit road?

“It’s definitely not the easiest pit road but at the same time I don’t think it’s the most difficult either. I’d say the narrow boxes make it tough getting positioned right during a stop.”

This Week’s United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro SS at Dover Motor Speedway … Hill will be making his first Dover Motor Speedway start in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition on Saturday afternoon. He scored two top-10 finishes in six Truck Series starts with a best finish of seventh in 2019. Hill won two K&N Pro Series East races at Dover (2013 and 2014). He enters the Dover event ninth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers standings. Hill led five times for 67 laps this past weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, the first time in Hill’s Xfinity Series career that he has led the most laps (24 starts). With his victory in the season-opening event at Daytona, Hill has clinched a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs.

About United Rentals … United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,278 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.72 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at www.unitedrentals.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

How important is this stretch for you to get some consistency over the next few races?

“I think if we just keep doing what we’re doing and don’t change anything, don’t start over-thinking things, and keep bringing fast Chevrolet Camaros to the racetrack, I think the finishes will sort themselves out. There should be only two races that we should have finished outside the top 10. All the other races should have been inside the top 10 or top five. We’ve been caught up in the wrong places at the wrong time. It’s just racing and you have to move on from it.”

Do you get a sense of speed from inside the car at Dover?

“You definitely get a very big sense of speed at Dover. I know the first laps that I always make there it kind of takes your breath away. You feel like you’re running 200 miles per hour around that place and it does take a few laps to get settled in there.”

You had success at Dover dating back to your first race there in 2013. What do you like about that track?

“I won the first time that I was there in the K&N Series back in 2013 and then when we came back the following year I won again. I didn’t win at the Truck Series level but it always seemed like we had speed and we ran inside the top-five a lot. I think our United Rentals Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series will drive similar to the K&N cars so hopefully we can get the job done. Dover is so fast and it’s so much fun to get around. From the first time I went there I understood how you had to approach the entry of the corner to be good on exit. That’s one of the key elements that makes me pretty good around Dover.”